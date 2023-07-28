All new modes coming to Warzone 2 Season 5: Fort Resurgence, Armored Royale, and more

Warzone 2 Season 5 is finally confirmed and will arrive with brand-new modes. The devs have released all the offerings for the new season via the game's official website. The amount of fresh content coming is massive, and players are thrilled to know they can enjoy different weapons, vehicles, maps, and game modes in Season 5, which is set to launch on August 5.

The latest season brings two new modes in Warzone: Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale. These modes are expected to drop with the mid-season updates. There will also be a limited-time reveal event in anticipation of the new season, although not much has been revealed for it yet. Delve into this article to know more about these fresh additions in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Warzone 2 Season 5 brings Armored Royale and Fort Resurgence to the battle royale

Call of Duty devs just dropped the content updates for Warzone Season 5 on July 27. Among these offerings are new modes called Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale. However, these won't be accessible until the mid-season update.

Armored Royale

Amongst the new modes, Armored Royale is set to return to Warzone 2 in Season 5 (Image via Activision)

Armored Royale makes a return to Warzone for an action-packed battle among squads on their tanky vehicles. Initially launched on October 2020 during Season Six of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, this is a fun new mode in Warzone Season 5 for teams to participate in. The official announcement reads:

"The MRAP’s return means one thing: Armored Royale is coming back. Reinforce your squad in this Battle Royale with a big difference — you’re dropping onto your own MRAP, and it’s up to you to use, fortify, and repair this hulking vehicle with its turret, protective shielding, and mobile Buy Station, while cutting through rivals operating their own behemoth trucks."

Each team will deploy adjacent to its armored truck at the start of a game. Since the circle is smaller and moves more quickly than in a typical Battle Royale encounter, it will be necessary to defend the truck from other teams because it is hard to outrun it on foot. The truck can be upgraded by players to offer extra protection and restore its health.

It's essentially a tank battle royale in which only one team can be declared victor.

Fort Resurgence

Amongst the new modes, Fort Resurgence is coming to Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Fort Resurgence is another game mode coming into the game in Season 5. The official announcement reads:

"A slice of Al Mazrah, specifically the Al Bagra Fortress and its greater surroundings, will be added to the Resurgence map rotation in Season 05. No matter how you spent time in Al Mazrah across Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II, this map will slot in alongside Ashika Island and Vondel for Resurgence Rotation Playlists."

With this new mode, players can explore Fort Resurgence, a portion of the Al Mazrah map that concentrates on the Al Bagra Fortress multiplayer map and extends to the nearby fortresses. This typically cannot be accessed in your standard battle.

Aside from these new modes, there will also be a time-limited reveal event which is expected to come out soon. Warzone 2 Season 5 will be out on August 5.