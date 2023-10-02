Call of Duty Next event: Start date and time for all regions

Call of Duty Next event, the premier showcase event for Modern Warfare 3, is just around the corner. Fans can expect to catch exclusive gameplay from the title's Multiplayer, Zombies, and more. But that's not all! The forthcoming event will also share updates on the latest developments of Warzone 2, along with the new map of Las Almas, Warzone Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile.

That said, this article will take a closer look at Call of Duty Next's start date and time for all regions around the world so that fans do not miss out on the reveal of Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and more.

When does the Call of Duty Next event go live?

Call of Duty Next will go live on October 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT. The event will be live-streamed via Call of Duty's official Twitch and YouTube handles. Although the event will go live simultaneously around the world, depending on one's region, the exact date and time might change a little.

That said, you can refer to the list below to see when exactly the event will go live in your region:

Mountain Time (MT): October 5, 2023, at 10 AM.

Central Time (CT): October 5, 2023, at 11 AM.

Eastern Time (ET): October 5, 2023, at 12 PM (noon).

Brasília Time (BRT): October 5, 2023, at 1 PM.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 5, 2023, at 4 PM.

Central European Time (CET): October 5, 2023, at 5 PM.

Eastern European Time (EET): October 5, 2023, at 6 PM.

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 5, 2023, at 7 PM.

Middle East Time (GMT+3): October 5, 2023, at 7 PM.

Indian Standard Time (IST): October 5, 2023, at 9:30 PM.

China Standard Time (CST): October 6, 2023, at 12 AM (midnight).

Japan Standard Time (JST): October 6, 2023, at 1 AM.

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 6, 2023, at 2 AM.

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 6, 2023, at 4 AM.

As seen from the above list, users residing in regions like China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to catch the event live on the next day, i.e., October 6, 2023.

That covers everything there is to know about the Call of Duty Next event's start date and time for all regions around the world. The very next day of the event, the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer beta will kick off, giving players a taste of what's to come on November 10, 2023.

Until then, you can join the action in Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The update is currently available for Windows PC (Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.