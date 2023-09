All weapon changes in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6: BAS-P buff, Kastov 762 nerf, and more

Season 6's patch notes for Warzone 2 and MW2 are finally available, detailing all the new weapon changes. Similar to previous updates, the changes on offer are different for both titles. For instance, the MX Guardian has been nerfed in Modern Warfare 2. However, it has received buffs in Warzone 2. All these balances will have been made keeping in mind the respective firearm's place in either title's meta to ensure a more fair and balanced experience for all.

With that said, this article will offer a closer look at all such weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 6 of MW2 and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6: All the weapon buffs and nerfs

Expand Tweet

Season 6 for Warzone 2 and MW2 has brought massive changes to all weapon classes. Categories such as Assault Rifles and SMGs across both titles saw many unpopular firearms getting buffed. However, many meta guns have received nerfs, including the ISO Hemlock.

According to the patch notes, here are all the weapon nerfs and buffs in Season 6 of Warzone 2 and MW2:

All weapon changes in MW2 Season 6

Submachine Guns

Lachmann Shroud

Reduced upper torso damage

Reduced mid-far distance damage

Minor increase in close-mid distance damage

Minibak

Increased close-distance damage

Increased damage range

Assault Rifles

Kastov 762

Reduced close-distance damage

Reduced close-damage range

Increased mid-damage range

FR Avancer

Increased damage range

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall

Increased damage range

Lachmann-762

Increased damage range

SO-14

Increased damage range

TAQ-V

Increased damage range

Shotguns

Bryson 800

Reduced far damage range

Expedite 12

Increased mid-damage range

MX Guardian

Reduced close damage range

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent

Reduced close damage range

Reduced close-distance damage

Reduced damage to legs

Lockwood MK2

Increased mid-damage range

Increased close-distance damage

Increased damage to upper arm

Improved sprint-out time

Increased hip movement speed

SA-B 50

Improved sprint-out time

Improved ADS time

Reduced moving hip spread

Increased far damage range

SP-R 208

Increase to mid-damage range

All weapon changes in Warzone 2 Season 6

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 Season 6 explored (Image via Activision)

Assault Rifles

Chimera

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

FR Avancer

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

ISO Hemlock

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Kastov 762

Close Damage decreased

Close Damage Range increased

Head Damage Multiplier decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

M13B

Close Damage decreased

Close Damage Range decreased

Close-mid Damage decreased

Mid Damage decreased

M13C

Close Damage increased

Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased

M16

Close Damage Range increased

Lower Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall

Mid Damage Range decreased

FTAC Recon

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Lachmann-762

Close Damage Range increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

SO-14

Close Damage Range increased

Close-Mid Damage Range increased

Mid Damage Range increased

Far Damage increased

TAQ-V

Close Damage increased

Close Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Handguns

Basilisk

Close-mid Damage increased

Mid Damage increased

Mid-far Damage increased

Far Damage increased

FTAC Siege

Head Damage Multiplier decreased

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

GS Magna

Close Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Limb Damage Multipliers decreased

P890

Mid Damage increased

Far Damage increased

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Limb Multipliers increased

X12

Close-mid Damage increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased

9mm Daemon

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Torso Damage Multipliers decreased

Arm Damage Multipliers decreased

.50 GS

Close Damage increased

Mid Damage increased

Far Damage increased

Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Bryson 890

Close Damage Range decreased

Close-Mid Damage Range decreased

Mid Damage Range decreased

Mid-Far Damage Range decreased

Lockwood 300

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

MX Guardian

Close Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Mid Damage increased

Mid-Far Damage increased

Far Damage increased

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300

Close-mid Damage increased

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Signal 50

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

SP-X 80

Close Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Mid Damage Range increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Submachine Guns

BAS-P

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Fennec 45

Close Damage increased

Head Damage Multiplier increased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Lachmann Shroud

Semi-auto Damage decreased

Burst-fire Head Damage Multiplier increased

Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Minibak

Mid Damage increased

MX9

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

That covers all the weapon changes for Season 6 in Warzone 2 and MW2. The Season 6 update is currently live on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.