Call of Duty Next 2023: Date, where to watch, and more

Call of Duty Next, a highly anticipated premier showcase, is expected to return in October, elevating the excitement level of the fanbase. They have provided a glimpse of the MW3 campaign and confirmed the introduction of the Open Combat mission. This event promises exciting new unveilings, heightening fan interest.

The COD community will have an action-packed October, with the introduction of the MW3 beta adding to the excitement. This article will cover all the essential information regarding the Call of Duty Next global event.

What is the scheduled date for the Call of Duty Next event?

Call of Duty Next will captivate a worldwide audience via a live-stream event on October 5, 2023. This event, recognized as a premier showcase, gives an informed view into the series' future developments. Notably, the event will include hands-on streaming showcases of Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and the upcoming Warzone Mobile, heightening interest within the gaming community.

There is growing excitement in the Warzone community for the upcoming event since it might potentially showcase the new map. Though this is still speculative and unverified, it is justified in light of the developers' apparent lack of communication about Warzone's future.

Where to watch the Call of Duty Next event?

A live broadcast of the Call of Duty: Next event is about to take place, and gamers may watch it on the official Call of Duty YouTube account or Twitch channel. Fans may easily watch every aspect of the event on these platforms.

The developers have confirmed that more information will be shared in the coming days. As such, players should continue to have high hopes and anticipate more from Call of Duty in the future. Keep an eye out for coming updates that will enhance the gaming experience.

The information above is about the Call of Duty: Next event. The campaign gameplay reveal has heightened the community's enthusiasm, and the upcoming event intends to provide a deeper insight into COD's future, making October a month full of expectations.

Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023.