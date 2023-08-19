Will Modern Warfare 3 zombies be free to play?

Call of Duty has officially confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will bring back the popular Zombies mode. While the gameplay reveal and new information have fueled anticipation, one key question remains: will the popular Zombie mode be free to play? The upcoming title will feature the fan-favorite map Verdansk and bring back beloved movement mechanics like slide cancel and reload cancel, raising excitement among players and fans alike.

With Makarov's reappearance, Modern Warfare 3 heightens expectations, combined with a $70 price tag. Notably, the game includes 16 beloved MW2 maps from 2009. On the other hand, the return of Zombie mode is the height of excitement. This article will offer readers a thorough analysis of the Zombie mode and examine whether it will be a free-to-play offering.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Free-to-play or premium offering

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty introduced the Zombie mode in 2008 with the release of World at War, which quickly gained enormous popularity among the community. As a result, the developers decided to follow the trend. They integrated this mode into several titles, including the Black Ops series, Advanced Warfare, Vanguard, World War 2, and Infinite Warfare.

However, this will be the first appearance of the Zombie mode in the Modern Warfare series. On August 17, Call of Duty officially announced an open-world PvE extraction survival zombies experience, putting players against fearsome opponents - some of the franchise's most prominent enemies to date.

This mode, distinguished by a separate storyline, promises exciting mysteries to discover. This enthralling mode is poised to enthrall existing fans and has the potential to bring back interest among previous players, improving the game's overall popularity.

Expand Tweet

Activision has kept the specifics under wraps for the time being. However, well-known Call of Duty content creators like ModernWarzone have shed light and revealed that the Zombies mode will combine DMZ and Outbreak, resulting in a unique experience. Furthermore, it has been stated that the way would only feature PvE encounters, with no PvP experience.

Furthermore, a previous leaked source stated that with the release of Modern Warfare 3, Warzone will no longer have the DMZ mode. Given the information available, MW Zombies (MWZ) may replace DMZ. Given the free-to-play nature of DMZ, the same paradigm might apply to MW Zombies.

The above conclusion is only a highly appealing hypothesis based on leaked information. Therefore, gamers should be patient and wait for additional details about MWZ in the coming days.