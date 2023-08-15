Warzone 2 DMZ: Missile Transports mission completion guide

The Missile Transports is a new DMZ mission included in Warzone 2 with the Season 5 update. It is from Tier 2 of the Shadow Company faction and consists of three tasks that must be performed in a single deployment. The objectives are simple, but players may be confused about the placement of the missiles and spend a significant amount of time roaming around the map without completing the missions.

This article tries to provide a thorough guide so that gamers don't get lost and can swiftly complete the objective and enjoy the rewards and experience points associated with the Missile Transports operation.

Completing the Missile Transports mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Missile Transports requires you to deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah area and visit the new Konni ship introduced with the Season 5 update. You must transverse a lot within the map, so be prepared for a long journey, making it an exciting mission to complete. Below are the three tasks preset in the mission:

Tasks involved in the Missile Transports mission (Image via Activision)

Locate the Remaining Missiles Using the Transportation Plans From the Konni Ship in One Deployment.

Take the 2 IR Beacons from the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop and Plant 1 Near the First Missile.

Plant 1 IR Beacon at the Second Missile.

After completing all three tasks, you will be rewarded with the Through the Window Calling Card and an additional 7,500 XP. Follow the instructions below to complete the Missile Transports mission quickly.

Firstly, deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map and head towards the far end of the southeast direction.

Open the Tac map, and you can locate a ship. To reach there, it is recommended to take a boat as it's far from the shore.

Location of the Konni Ship (Image via Activision)

Once aboard the ship, make your way to the top and look for the Missle Transportation Plans on the shelf near the stairway. Grab it, and your first task will be completed.

Now proceed to the Zaya Observatory POI and find the dead drop by visiting the connecting alley point of the three buildings in the northeast direction.

Location of the Observatory dead drop (Image via Activision)

When you interact with the dead drop, you will discover an IR Beacon inside. Keep two empty slots in your bag since there will only be one IR Beacon inside, but when you stow it, it will split into two.

Now head to the Cemetery POI located in the southwest direction. Once you get there, roam a little, and you will see a shipping container with a missile mounted on it. Go near and place the IR Beacon.

Location of both the missiles (Image via Activision)

Thereafter, make your way to the Al Sharim POI located in the northeastern direction.

In the POI, there will be a hilltop, and to the south will be the same kind of shipping container with a missile placed on it. Approach it and place the IR Beacon.

With this, you have successfully completed the Missile Transports mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5.