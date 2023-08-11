Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: Expected release date, weapons, Operators, and more

The Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded update is only a few weeks away. Following the August 2 release of Season 5, there is growing anticipation for the mid-season update, which is expected to be released soon. The Season 5 upgrade included a slew of content, including new weapons, Operators, events, and modes. However, the developers have a lot more planned, as the upcoming Reloaded update promises even more exciting content, including new weaponry and modes.

This article will take a closer look at what players can expect from the mid-season Reloaded update, which should revitalize the gaming experience and infuse something new into the title.

When will Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded go live?

The Warzone 2 Reloaded update, a mid-season release, follows a constant pattern. Each season lasts 55 to 75 days, with the mid-season update arriving on Wednesdays. Similarly, Season 5 will follow the same trend. Since Season 5 was released on August 2, 2023, and considering it lasts 55 days, it's logical to expect Season 5 Reloaded to arrive on August 30, 2023.

If Season 5 lasts 75 days, Season 5 Reloaded will have two possible release dates, September 6 or September 13. The aforementioned release dates are speculative, and there has been no official confirmation from the developers.

What new content to expect in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded?

The Season 5 Reloaded update of Warzone 2 will introduce fresh content to the game. While information is limited at this time, the following is a brief overview of the revealed additions:

New weapons

Season 5 has included two new weapons — the FR Avancer assault rifle and the Carrack .800 sniper rifle. Preparing ahead for Season 5 Reloaded, the armory expands further with the inclusion of four new weapons. Notably, the arsenal will include the M13C assault rifle, a silenced SMG, a sidearm, and an exciting Pickaxe melee weapon.

New Operators

The most anticipated Operator will be the protagonist from the Tomb Raider franchise, Lara Croft. While specifics remain unknown, it has been announced that her Call of Duty debut is expected to take place during Season 5 Reloaded.

In addition, two new Operators are joining — Mace, a talented mercenary assisting Shadow Company with clean-up duties, and 21 Savage, a prominent hip-hop rapper. These inclusions bring fresh flavor and personalities to the game, guaranteeing additional enjoyment and variation for players.

New modes

AS per the leaks Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale (In-Season)

Two new modes will arrive with the upcoming Reloaded update:

Armored Royale: A mode that will revolve around the new vehicle MRAP where you need to survive as the last squad standing with the help of the new vehicle. Fort Resurgence: This will be a new mode in which a portion of Al Mazrah, notably the Al Bagra Fortress and its surrounding areas, will be added to the Resurgence map rotation alongside Ashika Island and Vondel.

The above information is everything currently known about the Season 5 mid-season Reloaded update of Warzone 2.

Season 05 is packed with new MP maps, the Faction Showdown event, a celebration of 50 years of hip hop, and the Call of Duty 2023 in-game reveal event later in season

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.