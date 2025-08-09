Chicken Hat Easter Egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

The Chicken Hat Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies is quite easy to complete. It can be done while you're in the middle of the Reckoning Easter Egg, barely needing more than two minutes of your time. As you complete this Easter Egg, you get to wear a chicken bucket as a crown, making it a fantastic addition to your inventory.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete the Chicken Hat Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Read below to know more.

A guide to complete the Chicken Hat Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

First and foremost, to complete the Chicken Hat Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you need to spawn in the Reckoning map in-game. If you have already completed the main Recoking EE quest, you should be familiar with the different points of interest. If not, we will guide you through this process step-by-step.

Once you've spawned in, you can follow these steps to complete the Easter Egg:

Head to the Executive Suite on this map.

Once there, go to the desk in the top-left corner of the room.

Here, you will find a floating shelf with a bucket of chicken wings. Throw a grenade on it.

As the chicken bucket blows up, it will scatter six chicken wings across the room. Hunt them down and collect them.

Once done, proceed to go back to the bucket, which will be placed on bar counter.

Interact with it to pick it up. Upon doing so, you will now wear the chicken bucket as headgear.

Following these steps will help you complete the unique chicken bucket Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies with absolute ease.

It must be noted that the chicken wings do get flung across the entire room. You have to carefully look under different tables and chairs to locate every single one of them.

For your ease, here's a list of the different locations where you can find these wings:

Beside the tongs on the bar counter. Beside a fork on the bar counter. On a chair near the barrier. Towards the left side, near the Director's office. Behind a garbage can beside the barrier Under a chair placed in front of the Director's office.

Collecting chicken wings (Image via Activision)

Read more: Reckoning music Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies

That's everything that you need to know about completing the Chicken Hat Easter Egg.

