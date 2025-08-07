Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes have revealed all the game-balancing changes implemented with the new season, including weapon buffs and nerfs, bug fixes, and more. Notably, these adjustments aim to maintain gunplay balance across matches, ensuring no weapon feels overwhelmingly overpowered or underpowered.For example, the LC10 dominated the close-range meta throughout Warzone Season 4, but it received significant nerfs in Season 5. In Black Ops 6, the developers focused on buffing underused weapons to encourage greater variety and increase their effectiveness in matches.This article highlights all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Season 5 update.All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 5Below are all the weapon buffs and nerfs implemented in Warzone Season 5 as mentioned in the patch notes:Assault rifles changes in Warzone Season 5AK-74Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 39Range: 0 – 43.1m (No change)Medium Damage RangeDamage: 35Range (Pre-Patch): 43.1 – 55.9mRange (Post-Patch): 43.1 – 63.5m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 31Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;55.9mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;63.5m ⇧Additional adjustmentsBullet Velocity increased from 850m/s to 870m/sAMES 85Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 34Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 35.5mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 39.37m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 28Range (Pre-Patch): 35.5 – 45.7mRange (Post-Patch): 39.37 – 50.8m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 24Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;45.7mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;50.8m ⇧AS VALMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 32Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 38.1mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 43.2m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 27Range (Pre-Patch): 38.1 – 50.8mRange (Post-Patch): 43.2 – 55.8m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 23Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;50.8mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;55.8m ⇧Additional adjustmentsHeadshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.2xLower Torso and Legs multipliers increased from 0.85x to 0.9xBullet Velocity increased from 860m/s to 890m/sAttachments adjustmentsRecoil SpringsVertical Recoil benefit increased from 23% to 30%Horizontal Recoil benefit increased from 13% to 20%CR-56 AMAXMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 39Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 46.9mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 50.8m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 32Range (Pre-Patch): 46.9 – 58.4mRange (Post-Patch): 50.8 – 64.7m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 28Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;58.4mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;64.7m ⇧Additional adjustmentsBullet Velocity increased from 860m/s to 880m/sInflicted Flinch on enemies increased by 15%Model LMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 44Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 33mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 38.1m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 38Range (Pre-Patch): 33 – 43.2mRange (Post-Patch): 38.1 – 50.8m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 31Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;43.2mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;50.8m ⇧Additional adjustmentsBullet Velocity increased from 850m/s to 870m/sSMG changes in Warzone Season 5C9Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 40Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 13.2mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 13.97m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 34Range (Pre-Patch): 13.2 – 21.3mRange (Post-Patch): 13.97 – 21.3m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 27Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;21.3mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;21.3mJackal PDWMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 48Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 11.9mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 13.2m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 41Range (Pre-Patch): 11.9 – 19.8mRange (Post-Patch): 13.2 – 21.34m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 32Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;19.8mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;21.34m ⇧Additional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 200ms to 195msKompakt 92AdjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 190ms to 180msKSVAdjustmentsHeadshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.2xLadraMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 28Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 11.9mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 12.95m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 24Range (Pre-Patch): 11.9 – 21.3mRange (Post-Patch): 12.95 – 21.3m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 17Range: &gt;21.3m (No change)Additional adjustmentsHeadshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.22xAim Down Sight speed improved from 195ms to 190msLC10Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 39Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 11.9mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 10.9m ⇩Medium Damage RangeDamage: 33Range (Pre-Patch): 11.9 – 22.3mRange (Post-Patch): 10.9 – 20.8m ⇩Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 24Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;22.3mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;20.8m ⇩Additional adjustmentsHeadshot multiplier decreased from 1.15x to 1.12xArm multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.8xLower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 0.85x to 0.8xAim Down Sight speed slowed from 195ms to 210msPPSH-41AdjustmentsHeadshot multiplier increased from 1.18x to 1.28xAim Down Sight speed improved from 190ms to 185msSaugAdjustmentsLower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.85x to 0.89xAim Down Sight speed improved from 200ms to 190msTanto .22AdjustmentsLower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.8x to 0.84Shotgun changes in Warzone Season 5Marine SPAdjustmentsSprint to Fire time improved from 200ms to 160msLMG changes in Warzone Season 5GPMG-7AdjustmentsHeadshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.17xUpper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.05xBullet Velocity increased from 800m/s to 815m/sPU-21AdjustmentsHeadshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.22xUpper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.08xBullet Velocity increased from 800m/s to 820m/sXMGAdjustmentsLower Torso multiplier increased from 1x to 1.1xBullet Velocity increased from 790m/s to 810m/sMarksman rifle changes in Warzone Season 5AEK-973Attachments adjustmentsFull Auto ModHeadshot multiplier increased from 1.25x to 1.38xUpper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.1xSWAT 5.56Attachments adjustmentsGrau ConversionMaximum Damage Range decreased from 43.18m to 38.10mMedium Damage Range 1 decreased from 53.34m to 49.53mBullet Velocity decreased from 1065m/s to 1020m/sSniper changes in Warzone Season 5AMR Mod 4AdjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 625ms to 610msBullet Velocity increased from 780m/s to 810 m/sHDRAdjustmentsAim Down Sight speed slowed from 600ms to 630msBullet Velocity decreased from 700m/s to 660m/sLR 7.62Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 150Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 68.6mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 76.2m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 145Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;68.6mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;76.2m ⇧LW3A1 FrostlineMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 150Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 58.4mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 66m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 145Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;58.4mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;66m ⇧Additional adjustmentsBullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 910m/sAim Down Sight speed slowed from 600ms to 630msSpecial weapon changes in Warzone Season 5Sirin 9mmMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 49Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 10.1mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 10.9m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 43Range (Pre-Patch): 10.1 – 17.7mRange (Post-Patch): 10.9 – 17.7m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 35Range: &gt;17.7m (No change)Additional adjustmentsAim Down Sight speed improved from 200ms to 185msSprint to Fire time improved from 120ms to 110msAlso read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's includedAll weapon adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 5Here are all the weapon changes implemented in Black Ops 6 Season 5 as mentioned in the patch notes:Assault rifles changes in BO6 Season 5Goblin Mk2Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 33Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 25.4mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 33m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 28Range (Pre-Patch): 25.5 – 44.5mRange (Post-Patch): 33.1 – 48.3m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 24Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;44.5mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;48.3m ⇧Shotgun changes in BO6 Season 5Marine SPMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 60Range: 0 – 3.3m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 34Range (Pre-Patch): 3.4 – 5.3mRange (Post-Patch): 3.4 – 6.6m ⇧Medium Damage Range 2Damage: 25Range (Pre-Patch): 5.4 – 9.7mRange (Post-Patch): 6.7 – 11.4m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 17Range (Pre-Patch): 9.8 – 25.4mRange (Post-Patch): 11.5 – 26.7m⇧Additional adjustmentsADS Spread improved from 3.1° to 3°.ASG-89Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 30Range: 0 – 2.8m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 20Range (Pre-Patch): 2.9 – 4.8mRange (Post-Patch): 2.9 – 6.1m ⇧Medium Damage Range 2Damage: 17Range (Pre-Patch): 4.9 – 9.1mRange (Post-Patch): 6.2 – 10.4m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 11Range (Pre-Patch): 9.2 – 26.7mRange (Post-Patch): 10.5 – 27.9m ⇧Additional adjustmentsADS Spread improved from 3.285° to 3.27°.MaelstromMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 25Range: 0 – 1m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 15Range (Pre-Patch): 1.1 – 5.7mRange (Post-Patch): 1.1 – 7.2m ⇧Medium Damage Range 2Damage: 11Range (Pre-Patch): 5.8 – 9.5mRange (Post-Patch): 7.3 – 11m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 11Range (Pre-Patch): 9.6 – 29.2mRange (Post-Patch): 11.1 – 30.7m ⇧Additional adjustmentsADS Spread improved from 3.45° to 3.35°LMG changes in BO6 Season 5Feng 82Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 38Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 17.8mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 30.5m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 35Range (Pre-Patch): 17.9 – 41.9mRange (Post-Patch): 30.6 – 41.9m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 28Range: &gt;41.9m (No change)Marksman rifles changes in BO6 Season 5Tsarkov 7.62Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 75Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 35.6mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 43.2m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 60Range (Pre-Patch): 35.7 – 71.1mRange (Post-Patch): 43.3 – 71.1m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 47Range: &gt;71.1m (No change)DM-10Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 65Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 25.4mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 38.1m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 42Range (Pre-Patch): 25.5 – 50.8mRange (Post-Patch): 38.2 – 55.9m ⇧Medium Damage Range 2Damage: 38Range (Pre-Patch): 50.9 – 69.9mRange (Post-Patch): 56 – 69.9m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 34Range: &gt;69.9m (No change)TR2Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 44Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 29.2mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 35.6m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 40Range (Pre-Patch): 29.3 – 47mRange (Post-Patch): 35.7 – 50.8m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 29Range: &gt;47m (No change)Sniper rifle changes in BO6 Season 5SVD (Full Auto Mod)Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 50Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 31.8mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 45.7m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 45Range (Pre-Patch): 31.9 – 55.9mRange (Post-Patch): 45.8 – 66m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 30Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;55.9mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;66m ⇧Additional adjustmentsNow compatible with Stock attachments.View Kick and Gun Kick reduced.Visual recoil reduced.Idle Sway now reduced by 25% (previously no reduction).Received Flinch now reduced by 25% (previously no reduction).Pistols changes in BO6 Season 59mm PMMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 37Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 10.2mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 10.8m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 34Range (Pre-Patch): 10.3 – 20.3mRange (Post-Patch): 10.9 – 20.9m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 30Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;20.3mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;20.9m ⇧Additional adjustmentsFire Rate improved from 375rpm to 400rpm.GrekhovaMaximum Damage RangeDamage: 20Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 7.6mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 8.3m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 17Range (Pre-Patch): 7.7 – 17.1mRange (Post-Patch): 8.4 – 17.8m ⇧Medium Damage Range 2Damage: 15Range (Pre-Patch): 17.2 – 21mRange (Post-Patch): 17.9 – 21.6m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 13Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;21mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;21.6m ⇧GS45Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 52Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 6.4mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 7.6m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 43Range (Pre-Patch): 6.5 – 22.2mRange (Post-Patch): 7.6 – 22.9m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 32Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;22.2mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;22.9m ⇧Stryder .22Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 29Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 8.9mRange (Post-Patch): 0 – 9.5m ⇧Medium Damage RangeDamage: 26Range (Pre-Patch): 8.9 – 19.1mRange (Post-Patch): 9.6 – 19.7m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 22Range (Pre-Patch): &gt;19.1mRange (Post-Patch): &gt;19.7m ⇧Special weapon changes in BO6 Season 5Olympia (Base variant)Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 100Range: 0 – 1.8m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 50Range (Pre-Patch): 1.9 – 7.4mRange (Post-Patch): 1.9 – 6.4m ⇩Medium Damage Range 2Damage: 34Range (Pre-Patch): 7.5 – 14.7mRange (Post-Patch): 6.5 – 11.4m ⇩Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 25Range (Pre-Patch): 14.8 – 40.6mRange (Post-Patch): 11.5 – 34.3m ⇩Additional adjustmentsADS Spread increased from 2.2° to 2.7°.Olympia (Short Barrel)Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 100Range: 0 – 1.5m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Damage: 50Range (Pre-Patch): 1.6 – 4.7mRange (Post-Patch): 1.6 – 5.6m ⇧Medium Damage Range 2Damage: 34Range (Pre-Patch): 4.8 – 8.9mRange (Post-Patch): 5.7 – 9.7m ⇧Minimum Damage RangeDamage: 25Range (Pre-Patch): 9 – 27.9mRange (Post-Patch): 9.8 – 30.5m ⇧Additional adjustmentsSprint to Fire improvement increased from 25ms to 40ms.Aim Down Sight Speed improvement increased from 50ms to 70ms.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:WZ Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowFPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 Zombies