Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 07, 2025 14:29 GMT
We look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 (Image via Activision)
In this article, we look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes have revealed all the game-balancing changes implemented with the new season, including weapon buffs and nerfs, bug fixes, and more. Notably, these adjustments aim to maintain gunplay balance across matches, ensuring no weapon feels overwhelmingly overpowered or underpowered.

For example, the LC10 dominated the close-range meta throughout Warzone Season 4, but it received significant nerfs in Season 5. In Black Ops 6, the developers focused on buffing underused weapons to encourage greater variety and increase their effectiveness in matches.

This article highlights all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Season 5 update.

All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 5

Below are all the weapon buffs and nerfs implemented in Warzone Season 5 as mentioned in the patch notes:

also-read-trending Trending
Assault rifles changes in Warzone Season 5

AK-74

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 39
  • Range: 0 – 43.1m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 35
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 43.1 – 55.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 43.1 – 63.5m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 31
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >55.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >63.5m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 850m/s to 870m/s

AMES 85

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 34
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 35.5m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 39.37m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 28
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 35.5 – 45.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 39.37 – 50.8m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 24
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >45.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >50.8m ⇧

AS VAL

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 32
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 38.1m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 43.2m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 27
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 38.1 – 50.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 43.2 – 55.8m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 23
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >50.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >55.8m ⇧
Additional adjustments

  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.2x
  • Lower Torso and Legs multipliers increased from 0.85x to 0.9x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 860m/s to 890m/s

Attachments adjustments

  • Recoil Springs
  • Vertical Recoil benefit increased from 23% to 30%
  • Horizontal Recoil benefit increased from 13% to 20%

CR-56 AMAX

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 39
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 46.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 50.8m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 32
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 46.9 – 58.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 50.8 – 64.7m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 28
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >58.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >64.7m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 860m/s to 880m/s
  • Inflicted Flinch on enemies increased by 15%
Model L

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 44
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 33m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 38.1m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 38
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 33 – 43.2m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 38.1 – 50.8m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 31
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >43.2m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >50.8m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 850m/s to 870m/s

SMG changes in Warzone Season 5

C9

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 40
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 13.2m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 13.97m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 34
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 13.2 – 21.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 13.97 – 21.3m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 27
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >21.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >21.3m

Jackal PDW

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 48
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 11.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 13.2m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 41
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 11.9 – 19.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 13.2 – 21.34m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 32
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >19.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >21.34m ⇧
Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 200ms to 195ms

Kompakt 92

Adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 190ms to 180ms

KSV

Adjustments

  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.2x

Ladra

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 28
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 11.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 12.95m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 24
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 11.9 – 21.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 12.95 – 21.3m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 17
  • Range: >21.3m (No change)

Additional adjustments

  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.22x
  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 195ms to 190ms
LC10

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 39
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 11.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 10.9m ⇩
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 33
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 11.9 – 22.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 10.9 – 20.8m ⇩
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 24
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >22.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >20.8m ⇩

Additional adjustments

  • Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.15x to 1.12x
  • Arm multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.8x
  • Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 0.85x to 0.8x
  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 195ms to 210ms

PPSH-41

Adjustments

  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.18x to 1.28x
  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 190ms to 185ms
Saug

Adjustments

  • Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.85x to 0.89x
  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 200ms to 190ms

Tanto .22

Adjustments

  • Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.8x to 0.84

Shotgun changes in Warzone Season 5

Marine SP

Adjustments

  • Sprint to Fire time improved from 200ms to 160ms

LMG changes in Warzone Season 5

GPMG-7

Adjustments

  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.17x
  • Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.05x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 800m/s to 815m/s
PU-21

Adjustments

  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.22x
  • Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.08x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 800m/s to 820m/s

XMG

Adjustments

  • Lower Torso multiplier increased from 1x to 1.1x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 790m/s to 810m/s

Marksman rifle changes in Warzone Season 5

AEK-973

Attachments adjustments

  • Full Auto Mod
  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.25x to 1.38x
  • Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.1x
SWAT 5.56

Attachments adjustments

  • Grau Conversion
  • Maximum Damage Range decreased from 43.18m to 38.10m
  • Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 53.34m to 49.53m
  • Bullet Velocity decreased from 1065m/s to 1020m/s

Sniper changes in Warzone Season 5

AMR Mod 4

Adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 625ms to 610ms
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 780m/s to 810 m/s

HDR

Adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 600ms to 630ms
  • Bullet Velocity decreased from 700m/s to 660m/s
LR 7.62

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 150
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 68.6m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 76.2m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 145
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >68.6m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >76.2m ⇧

LW3A1 Frostline

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 150
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 58.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 66m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 145
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >58.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >66m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 910m/s
  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 600ms to 630ms

Special weapon changes in Warzone Season 5

Sirin 9mm

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 49
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 10.1m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 10.9m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 43
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 10.1 – 17.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 10.9 – 17.7m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 35
  • Range: >17.7m (No change)
Additional adjustments

  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 200ms to 185ms
  • Sprint to Fire time improved from 120ms to 110ms

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included

All weapon adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 5

Here are all the weapon changes implemented in Black Ops 6 Season 5 as mentioned in the patch notes:

Assault rifles changes in BO6 Season 5

Goblin Mk2

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 33
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 25.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 33m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 28
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 25.5 – 44.5m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 33.1 – 48.3m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 24
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >44.5m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >48.3m ⇧

Shotgun changes in BO6 Season 5

Marine SP

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: 0 – 3.3m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 34
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 3.4 – 5.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 3.4 – 6.6m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Damage: 25
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 5.4 – 9.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 6.7 – 11.4m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 17
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 9.8 – 25.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 11.5 – 26.7m⇧

Additional adjustments

  • ADS Spread improved from 3.1° to 3°.
ASG-89

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 30
  • Range: 0 – 2.8m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 20
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 2.9 – 4.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 2.9 – 6.1m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Damage: 17
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 4.9 – 9.1m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 6.2 – 10.4m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 11
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 9.2 – 26.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 10.5 – 27.9m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • ADS Spread improved from 3.285° to 3.27°.

Maelstrom

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 25
  • Range: 0 – 1m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 15
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 1.1 – 5.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 1.1 – 7.2m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Damage: 11
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 5.8 – 9.5m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 7.3 – 11m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 11
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 9.6 – 29.2m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 11.1 – 30.7m ⇧
Additional adjustments

  • ADS Spread improved from 3.45° to 3.35°

LMG changes in BO6 Season 5

Feng 82

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 38
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 17.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 30.5m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 35
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 17.9 – 41.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 30.6 – 41.9m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: >41.9m (No change)

Marksman rifles changes in BO6 Season 5

Tsarkov 7.62

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 75
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 35.6m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 43.2m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 60
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 35.7 – 71.1m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 43.3 – 71.1m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 47
  • Range: >71.1m (No change)

DM-10

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 65
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 25.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 38.1m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 42
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 25.5 – 50.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 38.2 – 55.9m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Damage: 38
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 50.9 – 69.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 56 – 69.9m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: >69.9m (No change)
TR2

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 44
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 29.2m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 35.6m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 40
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 29.3 – 47m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 35.7 – 50.8m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 29
  • Range: >47m (No change)

Sniper rifle changes in BO6 Season 5

SVD (Full Auto Mod)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 50
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 31.8m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 45.7m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 45
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 31.9 – 55.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 45.8 – 66m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 30
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >55.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >66m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Now compatible with Stock attachments.
  • View Kick and Gun Kick reduced.
  • Visual recoil reduced.
  • Idle Sway now reduced by 25% (previously no reduction).
  • Received Flinch now reduced by 25% (previously no reduction).
Pistols changes in BO6 Season 5

9mm PM

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 37
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 10.2m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 10.8m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 34
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 10.3 – 20.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 10.9 – 20.9m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 30
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >20.3m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >20.9m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Fire Rate improved from 375rpm to 400rpm.

Grekhova

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 20
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 7.6m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 8.3m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 17
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 7.7 – 17.1m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 8.4 – 17.8m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Damage: 15
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 17.2 – 21m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 17.9 – 21.6m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 13
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >21m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >21.6m ⇧
GS45

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 52
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 6.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 7.6m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 43
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 6.5 – 22.2m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 7.6 – 22.9m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 32
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >22.2m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >22.9m ⇧

Stryder .22

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 29
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 0 – 8.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 0 – 9.5m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range
  • Damage: 26
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 8.9 – 19.1m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 9.6 – 19.7m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 22
  • Range (Pre-Patch): >19.1m
  • Range (Post-Patch): >19.7m ⇧

Special weapon changes in BO6 Season 5

Olympia (Base variant)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 100
  • Range: 0 – 1.8m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 50
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 1.9 – 7.4m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 1.9 – 6.4m ⇩
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Damage: 34
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 7.5 – 14.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 6.5 – 11.4m ⇩
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 25
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 14.8 – 40.6m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 11.5 – 34.3m ⇩
Additional adjustments

  • ADS Spread increased from 2.2° to 2.7°.

Olympia (Short Barrel)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 100
  • Range: 0 – 1.5m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Damage: 50
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 1.6 – 4.7m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 1.6 – 5.6m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Damage: 34
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 4.8 – 8.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 5.7 – 9.7m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 25
  • Range (Pre-Patch): 9 – 27.9m
  • Range (Post-Patch): 9.8 – 30.5m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Sprint to Fire improvement increased from 25ms to 40ms.
  • Aim Down Sight Speed improvement increased from 50ms to 70ms.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Animesh Talukdar

