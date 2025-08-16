'90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone leaked: Everything we know

The '90s Action Heroes event is set to go live on August 21, 2025, at 9 am PT, marking the first event of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5. Most details about the event have not yet been officially revealed, but some information is known. The event will feature 13 rewards, including the Boxing Gloves melee weapon and the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade for Zombies.
Recently, however, a popular leaker, @realityUK, has leaked everything about the '90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including all available rewards and the full unlock process.
'90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All leaked rewards
The '90s Action Heroes event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone will feature 13 rewards, but at the moment, only two have been officially revealed. The reward-earning criteria have also not been disclosed, though events typically award rewards through XP milestones or objective-based challenges.
According to leaks, the '90s Action Heroes event will follow the XP milestone format. Players will need to accumulate a set amount of experience points (XP) for each reward, unlocking the corresponding item once the milestone is reached.
Here are the leaked rewards along with their reportedly required XP:
The leak appears to be quite plausible, as the leaker has shared in-game footage of the rewards along with their unlock procedures. While the XP requirements may change in the final version, the source has a strong track record of accurate leaks in the past, making this information fairly reliable.
If this holds true, unlocking the rewards should be simple and straightforward. Since the event is based on XP milestones, you can earn progress just by playing your preferred modes. Whether it’s Zombies, Multiplayer, or Warzone Battle Royale, the more you play, the more XP you accumulate, eventually unlocking all the rewards without needing to focus on the event directly.
