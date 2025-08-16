  • home icon
'90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone leaked: Everything we know

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 16, 2025 06:49 GMT
Exploring all leaked information regarding &rsquo;90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
Exploring all leaked information regarding ’90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The '90s Action Heroes event is set to go live on August 21, 2025, at 9 am PT, marking the first event of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5. Most details about the event have not yet been officially revealed, but some information is known. The event will feature 13 rewards, including the Boxing Gloves melee weapon and the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade for Zombies.

Recently, however, a popular leaker, @realityUK, has leaked everything about the '90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including all available rewards and the full unlock process.

'90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All leaked rewards

The '90s Action Heroes event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone will feature 13 rewards, but at the moment, only two have been officially revealed. The reward-earning criteria have also not been disclosed, though events typically award rewards through XP milestones or objective-based challenges.

Mister Peeks Field Upgrade is part of the &rsquo;90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
Mister Peeks Field Upgrade is part of the ’90s Action Heroes event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

According to leaks, the '90s Action Heroes event will follow the XP milestone format. Players will need to accumulate a set amount of experience points (XP) for each reward, unlocking the corresponding item once the milestone is reached.

Here are the leaked rewards along with their reportedly required XP:

Rewards (Free)

Required Experience Points (XP)

"Bullet Riddled" Spray

15,000 XP

1 hour Weapon Double XP

39,000 XP

"Dusty Venture" Westpoint Operator Skin

75,000 XP

"Head Stocked" Emblem

122,000 XP

"Fearless Aim" Calling Card

180,000 XP

Mister Peeks Zombies Field Upgrade

249,000 XP

“Commando March” Large Decal

249,000 XP

"Chibi Woods" Weapon Charm

329,000 XP

1 hour Double XP Token

419,000 XP

3x Wall To Wall Clearance GobbleGum

419,000 XP

Battle Pass tier skip

518,000 XP

Operator Finishing Move

626,000 XP

Boxing Gloves

Mastery Reward (Unlock all previous rewards)

Boxing Gloves BlackCell

Mastery Reward but exclusive to BlackCell users (Unlock all previous rewards)

Black Ops 7 will reportedly not launch on Nintendo Switch 2

The leak appears to be quite plausible, as the leaker has shared in-game footage of the rewards along with their unlock procedures. While the XP requirements may change in the final version, the source has a strong track record of accurate leaks in the past, making this information fairly reliable.

If this holds true, unlocking the rewards should be simple and straightforward. Since the event is based on XP milestones, you can earn progress just by playing your preferred modes. Whether it’s Zombies, Multiplayer, or Warzone Battle Royale, the more you play, the more XP you accumulate, eventually unlocking all the rewards without needing to focus on the event directly.

Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know

