Black Ops 7 will reportedly not launch on Nintendo Switch 2

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 16, 2025 05:40 GMT
Exploring the rumor about Black Ops 7 not launching on Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Activision || Nintendo)
A recent report suggests that Black Ops 7, which is expected to release in November 2025, will not launch on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game is set to release on a wide range of platforms, including both current and previous-generation consoles, as well as PC. Specifically, it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

In 2022, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, officially announced that Call of Duty titles would eventually be available on Nintendo platforms. However, this latest report suggests otherwise.

Reports suggest that Black Ops 7 will exclude the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch

According to a new report from the reputable leaker billbil-kun via Dealabs, Black Ops 7 will not be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. That does not directly imply that it will never arrive, as the possibility remains that the game could come to the platform later.

The future of Call of Duty on Nintendo is uncertain at the moment. However, the Switch 2’s improved hardware has already enabled demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman World of Assassination to run on the console. This raises hope that Black Ops 7 could eventually be added to the lineup.

This possibility is further supported by Microsoft’s merger with Activision, which included a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty titles to Nintendo platforms. For now, though, the Switch 2 may not yet be fully capable of running Call of Duty with the same quality as Xbox and PlayStation. Still, reports suggest that Activision is committed to making it happen, and both teams are actively working to turn this into reality.

Also read: Black Ops 7 to reportedly feature 32-player final multiplayer campaign mission on Avalon

Meanwhile, the global reveal of Black Ops 7 is approaching quickly. The game is scheduled to be revealed during Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live event on August 19, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET.

Recent leaks have also revealed exciting new details. Black Ops 7 is expected to feature full cross-progression across campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies, allowing players to carry over weapon levels, account progression, and even Battle Pass progress. The campaign is rumored to include 12 missions, with the final mission supporting up to four-player co-op, where players must complete objectives and extract from the region. Additionally, the next battle royale map is rumored to be Avalon, a location that has been heavily speculated in previous leaks.

That covers everything about all the rumored information regarding BO7’s launch status on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
