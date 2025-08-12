Free Random Perk Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning 

Free perks always excite the Black Ops 6 Zombies community, and the new Reckoning map is no exception, where it features an Easter egg that, when executed perfectly, awards a random perk. You must follow a specific sequence to activate the Easter egg and complete its challenge to earn the random Perk and 1,300 Essence. Best of all, you can do this early in the match by simply reaching the T1 Executive Suite floor.

This article explains the step-by-step process for completing the free Random Perk Easter egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to complete the free Random Perk Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

If you are carrying a shotgun, activating the free Random Perk Easter egg may be more difficult to activate in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning. It is recommended to purchase a weapon that fires projectile bullets from a Wall Buy. You can choose any weapon you prefer, such as the AK-74 assault rifle in the T2 Android Assembly area or the SVD sniper on the T1 Executive Suite floor. Alternatively, grenades, impact explosives, or any damaging throwable will also work.

Shoot Mr Peek (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Once equipped, head to the T1 Executive Suite floor. Near the large compass-like structure, turn left to find a broken path. Stand at the very edge, look down, and you will spot a small black object sitting on the white circular platform below. With a scoped sniper, it will be easier to see, as it stands out against the white platform. This is Mr. Peek. Shoot it or throw any damaging throwable to activate it. Mr. Peek will fly up, land on the railing, and start dancing. Approach and press the interact button. He will then fly down, creating large purple rings in his path.

Navigate through the rings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Next, jump and quickly open your parachute to navigate through the rings by passing inside each one. Every ring grants 100 Essence, and there are 13 rings in total, leading from the T1 Executive Suite floor to the T1 Reception floor.

To earn the random Perk, you must pass through all 13 rings in a single attempt. If done correctly, you will find the Perk power-up on the Reception floor. Simply walk through it to claim your reward.

Walk through this power-up to get the random Perk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

If you miss any rings, you can repeat the process as many times as needed by returning to the T1 Executive Suite floor.

Also read: Painting Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

That covers everything there is to know about completing the free Random Perk Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.

