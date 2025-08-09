Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Wonder Weapon guide: How to upgrade Gorgofex

Gorgofex is a new Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies, introduced with the Reckoning map. It plays a key role in the map’s main Easter Egg quest, which requires you to follow specific steps to acquire it. While the base variant is powerful, it cannot be Pack-a-Punched. However, you can upgrade it into one of two available variants to experience the full storyline.

Before we proceed, let’s explain the process. Upgrading the Gorgofex can be done in two forms: Gorgofex N and Gorgofex C. You can only obtain one variant per match, as each is tied to helping either Panos or Blanchard. Choosing to assist one means killing the other, which in turn powers up and upgrades the Gorgofex.

Below, we’ll provide a detailed walkthrough for both Gorgofex upgrades, so you can try out whichever you prefer in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.

Gorgofex N upgrade procedure in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

The Gorgofex N upgrade is tied to helping Panos. After acquiring the Wonder Weapon by defeating the Forsaken mini-boss, you can begin the upgrade process in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning. Follow the steps below:

1. Talk to Blanchard

Blanchard location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Head to the T1 Executive Suite area using the Anti-Gravity Launcher. On the left side, you’ll find a closed door. Approach it and press the interact button. Blanchard will open the speaking slot and talk to you. After the conversation ends, Panos will also communicate with you.

2. Acquire the Strauss Counter

Strauss Counter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Go to the T1 Quantum Computing Core area. Beside the Project Janus machine on the central console, you’ll find the Strauss Counter device. Pick it up.

3. Locate the High-Frequency area

Locate the High Frequency spot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Equip the Strauss Counter and search for an area with high-frequency readings. The location is random, but common spots include:

T2 Android Assembly Room

T1 Executive Suite

T1 Mutant Research Lab

Check the device when you arrive on any floor. If it shows a reading, the target area is nearby. Move around until the reading peaks, then fire a fully charged Gorgofex shot.

4. Retrieve the Life Drain Serum

High readings often appear inside zombie spawn windows. In one of my playthroughs, I found the target inside boxes in the T2 Android Assembly Room, above the Entity Containment elevator. Shooting the correct spot will reveal the Life Drain Serum that you need to pick up.

5. Collect three crafting items

All three required items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

PC Fan : In the T2 Dark Entity Containment area, beside the Arsenal Machine, look on top of two tall fallen cabinets.

: In the T2 Dark Entity Containment area, beside the Arsenal Machine, look on top of two tall fallen cabinets. Flexible Pipe : In the T1 Quantum Computing Lab’s northwest exterior, beside a generator-like machine.

: In the T1 Quantum Computing Lab’s northwest exterior, beside a generator-like machine. Clean Hood: In the T1 Bioweapon Lab, on the ground against the north wall.

6. Craft the Essence Extractor

Essence Extractor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Return to the T1 Executive Suite where you spoke to Blanchard. Near the door, you’ll find a small table. Interact with it to craft the Essence Extractor. Then interact again to place the Life Drain Serum inside.

7. Survive the Lockdown

A lockdown will start for about 90 seconds. Survive the zombie waves and protect the Essence Extractor.

8. Infuse the Gorgofex

Craft Gorgofex N variant in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning. (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrRoflWaffles)

After the lockdown, Blanchard will exit the room and be absorbed into the Life Drain Serum. Pick up the serum and head to the T1 Bioweapon Lab. Place the Gorgofex in the crafting chamber, then infuse it with the life essence by interacting with the machine.

Once the process is complete, you’ll have the Gorgofex N variant in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.

Gorgofex C upgrade procedure in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

To begin, you’ll need to acquire the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon. Once that’s done, follow these steps:

1. Talk to Blanchard

Go to the T1 Executive Suite and interact with Blanchard to start the process.

2. Activate Maintenance Klaus

Activate the shutdown process (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrRoflWaffles)

Head back to the T1 Reception area where you spawned. In the chamber with the red teleporter, locate the console panel with a red button. Press it to summon a friendly Maintenance Klaus. He will move to the lobby and begin interacting with a computer. This triggers a lockdown phase where you neeed to survive and eliminate zombies until the “Shutdown Progress” bar is full.

3. Access the shutdown elevator

Shutdown elevator (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrRoflWaffles)

Once the shutdown completes, one of the two elevators in Reception will be disabled: either the one to Mutant Research or the one to Quantum Computing. Take the operational elevator, make your way to the top of the disabled one, and jump down using your parachute.

4. Activate the red switches

Interact with these red switches to turn them green (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrRoflWaffles)

As you descend, you’ll find three red switches on the walls. Turn all three switches from red to green.

5. Defeat electrified Zombies

Eliminate these zombies with your Gorgofex weapon (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrRoflWaffles)

After activating the switches, head to the T1 Quantum Computing Core area. Here, you’ll encounter zombies with an electrified effect that you need to eliminate using the Gorgofex.

6. Extract Panos’ essence

Interact with Panos' soul (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrRoflWaffles)

After enough kills, three blue orbs will converge in the center, summoning the soul form of Panos. Approach this ghostly version and interact with him. The Gorgofex will absorb Panos’ essence, upgrading it to the Gorgofex C variant in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.

That covers everrything there is to knwo about the upgrade procedure for the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.

