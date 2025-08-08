How to get Gorgofex Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

The Gorgofex is a new Wonder Weapon introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies as part of the Reckoning map. It plays a key role in the map’s main Easter Egg quest. This Wonder Weapon fires chargeable blasts that deal high damage on direct impact, with a shockwave effect that scales based on how much the weapon is charged before firing.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to acquiring the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Easter Egg guide: How to get the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon

To acquire the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon in the new Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, first play through the guided in-game objectives until you've unlocked and activated the Pack-a-Punch machine. Once that’s done, follow the steps outlined below to complete the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon Easter Egg:

Solve the Code Puzzle in T1 Mutant Research Area

Solve the code puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Head to the T1 Mutant Research Area. You’ll need to solve a puzzle to obtain a code that unlocks a door.

Go near the Deadshot Daiquiri machine . Just beside it, you’ll see three consoles , one of which has a static-filled display .

. Just beside it, you’ll see three , one of which has a . Approach it, and a random word will appear. J ust remember the first letter .

will appear. J . Now go to the T1 Mutant Research Test Area where the Periodic Table is located. Another console with static will reveal another word. Again, note the first letter only.

I received the words “Castigate” and “Abhorrent,” so the first letters are C and A, which can form either CA or AC."

Go to the Periodic Table and find the chemical element corresponding to that symbol.

and find the corresponding to that symbol. For instance, CA stands for Calcium , with the atomic number 20 .

stands for , with the atomic number . Format the atomic number into a three-digit code by adding zeros before if needed (e.g., 20 becomes 020).

Now, head to the elevated locked door in the Mutant Research Area (accessible via stairs). You’ll find a small control panel nearby and enter the code.

If correct, the door will open, granting access to the T1 Bioweapons Lab.

Activate the Cyst

Inside the Bioweapons Lab, locate a test console with a strange black and yellow substance called The Cyst.

Open the locked door, and inside you will find the Cyst (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To activate the Cyst:

Shoot and kill Vermins near the console . Their souls will be absorbed.

. Their souls will be absorbed. You’ll need at least three Vermin souls, followed by a few normal zombie souls.

Once powered up, interact with the console to collect the Cyst.

Power up the Cyst using Dark Aether Flora

Now, return to the T1 Quantum Computing Core.

There is a large gap in the Mutant Research Lab. Jump to reach the Quantum Computing Core.

Inside, locate Dark Aether flowers (or mushrooms). To power the Cyst:

Approach a flower, and the Cyst will automatically begin absorbing energy .

. A meter will appear on the screen. Stay close until the meter fully depletes.

will appear on the screen. until the meter fully depletes. Repeat this process three times using three different flowers scattered across the area.

(Refer to the image guide below for all flower locations.)

These are the Dark Aether flowers where you can charge up the Cyst (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Initiate a Power Surge in the T2 Dark Entity Containment area

Head to the T2 Dark Entity Containment Area.

Interact with this console (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Near the ammo crate , or to the right of the GobbleGum machine , you'll find a console with the prompt “Initiate Power Surge.”

, or to the , you'll find a console with the prompt Interact with it to start the sequence.

You’ll now have to interact with three additional consoles, one on each side of the room. Move clockwise, quickly activating each one before the timer runs out.

This will initiate the power surge.

Defeat Uber Klaus (Forsaken) to obtain the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon

After the power surge begins, an Uber Klaus will spawn.

Damage it, but don’t eliminate , leave around 10% of its health .

, leave around . Lure it into the electrified field that appears in front of Forsaken.

Forsaken taking over the Uber Klaus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Once Uber Klaus is in the field, the Forsaken will infuse its essence into the robot, transforming it into a mini-boss.

Defeat this HVT version of Uber Klaus, and upon success, you’ll be rewarded with the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning..

