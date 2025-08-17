All Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Wall Buy locations

The final map in Black Ops 6 Zombies is the Reckoning, introduced with the Season 5 update. Like previous maps, it includes multiple Wall Buy options where you can purchase weapons, Armor Vests, and activate traps. All you need is the required amount of Essence, as each Wall Buy has its own price.
Wall Buys are essential because players start with a default Level 1 Armor Vest. Upgrading to a higher-level vest becomes crucial as the rounds progress. Since the game only allows you to carry one primary weapon by default, Wall Buys are also a great way to pick up an additional primary.
Each Wall Buy location is fixed, and whether you’re testing how many rounds you can survive or aiming to complete the main Easter Egg quest, knowing these locations will be extremely useful. Read on to discover every Wall Buy location in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.
Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: All Wall Buy locations
Wall Buys are scattered across different regions in the Reckoning map of Black Ops 6 Zombies. Before we get into their exact locations, let’s first look at the regions themselves.
The map features a total of eight regions. However, not all of them are accessible right away. The T2 Teleportation Lab can only be unlocked by progressing through the main Easter Egg quest, while the other seven regions can be reached more easily by following the guided path and activating the Pack-a-Punch machine.
Here are all the regions in The Reckoning:
- T1 Project Janus Reception
- T1 Quantum Computing Core
- T1 Mutant Research Lab and Test Area
- T2 Android Assembly
- T2 Dark Entity Containment
- T1 Executive Suite and Director’s Office
- T2 Sublevel 10
- T2 Teleportation Lab
T1 Project Janus Reception
This area offers the following Wall Buy options:
- Level 2 Armor Vest: On the left wall, just beside the spawn point at the start of the match. (Cost: 4000 Essence)
- GS45 handgun: Located at the reception desk in the center of the lobby. (Cost: 750 Essence)
T1 Quantum Computing Core
This area offers the following Wall Buy options:
- Tanto .22 SMG: Inside the Quantum Computing Core room, near the central console. (Cost: 1250 Essence)
- ASG-89 shotgun: In the Quantum Computing Lab, directly opposite the Crafting Table. (Cost: 1000 Essence)
- C.A.S.T.E.R. Turret: Found at doorways connecting the Quantum Computing Core and Quantum Computing Lab. (Cost: 500 Essence)
T1 Mutant Research Lab and Test Area
This area offers the following Wall Buy options:
- PP-919 SMG: In the Mutant Research Lab, near the elevator. (Cost: 1250 Essence)
- Marine SP shotgun: In the Mutant Research Test Area, inside the western chamber next to the ammo crate. (Cost: 1000 Essence)
T2 Android Assembly
This area offers the following Wall Buy options:
- Level 2 Armor Vest: On the northern wall of the region. (Cost: 4000 Essence)
- AK-74 assault rifle: On the southwestern wall of the area. (Cost: 1750 Essence)
T2 Dark Entity Containment
This area offers the following Wall Buy options:
- XM4 assault rifle: On the eastern wall of the area. (Cost: 1750 Essence)
- C.A.S.T.E.R. Turret: Located near the anti-gravity launcher. (Cost: 500 Essence)
T1 Executive Suite and Director’s Office
This area offers the following Wall Buy options:
- Tsarkov 7.62 marksman rifle: On the western wall of the region. (Cost: 1500 Essence)
- SVD sniper rifle: On the northern side, near the doorway to the Director’s Office. (Cost: 2000 Essence)
T2 Sublevel 10
This area offers the following Wall Buy options:
- XMG LMG: On the southern wall of the area. (Cost: 2250 Essence)
- Level 3 Armor Vest: On the northern wall, close to the ammo crate. (Cost: 14000 Essence)
Note: The weapon prices listed above are for the Uncommon rarity. As you progress through the rounds, the weapons upgrade to higher rarities, eventually reaching Epic, and their prices increase accordingly.
