Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know

Mister Peeks is a new Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies; however, it is not yet available to use in-game. This upgrade will be part of the rewards tied to the '90s Action Heroes event, which will feature Mister Peeks as one of the rewards, along with 12 additional items. At the moment, the event's launch date and the criteria to unlock these rewards have not yet been revealed.That said, we do know certain details about this Field Upgrade and how it will work. When activated, Mister Peeks will be summoned to act like a Monkey Bomb. He will attract nearby undead enemies, and also attack any zombies within his wandering radius.In this article, we will cover all the details currently known about the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies.How to get Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 ZombiesWe know that the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade, as mentioned above, will be part of the '90s Action Heroes event. Players will be able to unlock this reward by completing certain criteria associated with the event, possibly through specific in-game tasks or by earning a set amount of XP.While the exact requirements have not yet been confirmed, recent leaks suggest that Mister Peeks will be the sixth reward in the '90s Action Heroes event, requiring 249,000 XP to unlock. However, since this information comes from leaks, it should be taken with a grain of salt.As for the event's start date, the developers have not made an official announcement. That said, it's expected to go live soon.What Augments are available for Mister Peeks Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies?Equipping Augments to Mister Peeks will grant you additional abilities or benefits for the Field Upgrade. However, these Augments will not be available by default; you'll need to research them first. As you play matches, they will gradually unlock over time. There are a total of six Augments: three Major and three Minor.To research them, head to the Augments menu, select the Research Augments option, navigate to the Field Upgrade tab, and choose Mister Peeks. Then, simply keep playing matches, and after a few, all of them will be unlocked.An important detail to note is that even though the Field Upgrade isn't available yet, you can still research its Augments. This means that once Mister Peeks becomes available and you unlock it, you can immediately equip the Augments to maximize its effectiveness.Mister Peeks Augments (Image via Activision)Major AugmentsDance Party: Mister Peeks becomes the life of the party, attracting nearby zombies to him, before he detonates an Aether Pulse to thin out the crowd considerably.Arcane Fury: Mister Peeks has become a master of the elements, enhancing his regular damage with a random Ammo Mod (with an Augment from that Ammo Mod).Apex Hunter: Mister Peeks focuses all attacks on the strongest nearby enemy other than bosses. For example, Uber Klaus would be targeted over regular foes, with increased damage inflicted.Minor AugmentsSocial Butterfly: Increase Mister Peeks' attraction radius.Peeks' Favor: Mister Peeks is good to have around Mystery Box locations. Get a free box spin if you're near one during activation!Party Animal: Increase Mister Peeks dance duration.