Painting Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

The Reckoning is the final map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, packed with Easter eggs, and one of the easiest is the Painting Easter Egg. It can be completed fairly early and revolves around three paintings scattered around the map. Your task is to collect these paintings and hang them in their respective spots. For each painting placed, you’ll receive 500 Essence, totaling 1,500 Essence if you complete all three.

In the early game, 1,500 Essence can be quite a boost, and this task can be done within minutes. This guide will walk you through the exact locations of all three paintings and where to hang them to claim your rewards in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.

How to complete the Painting Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

As mentioned, the Painting Easter Egg is one of the easiest to complete in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning. All you need to do is find three paintings, and if you know their locations, you can effortlessly claim the 1,500 Essence in every playthrough.

The basic idea is to progress through the map and unlock the areas where the paintings are. All the painting slots are in a single room in the Director's Office; specifically, the room containing the Arsenal Machine. You can only carry one painting at a time, so that after picking one up, head to the Director’s Office and place it in the correct slot.

All you need to do is interact with all the slots, and the paintings will automatically hang in their matching positions.

The location where you need to hang the paintings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The paintings' hanging location is the Director’s Office (Arsenal Machine room) on the T1 Executive Suite floor. Now that you know where to place them, here are the exact locations of all three paintings:

Painting 1

Painting 1 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Located in the T1 Project Janus Reception (Spawn area) on the east side, where the Red Teleporter is present. Inside the room, it’s on the north wall between a metal cupboard and an open door.

Painting 2

Painting 2 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

It's found in the T2 Android Assembly area, where the Anti-Gravity Launcher is located. There are two launchers, one below and one above, so head to the upper one. Near the pillar with yellow caution signs, you’ll find the painting leaning backward against the pillar.

Painting 3

Painting 3 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The painting is in the T2 Sublevel 10 area, where the Pack-a-Punch machine is present. To the left of the GobbleGum machine, proceed to the far corner of the room. The painting will be placed backward in the corner, so get close to recognize it.

Once you’ve collected each painting, return to the Director’s Office to place it. Repeat the process for all three, and you’ll be rewarded.

