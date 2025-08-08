Reckoning music Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies

After the release of the Season 5 update, many players are aiming to complete the Reckoning music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This challenge rewards a special Easter egg song, but completing it requires you to collect scattered items while fending off hordes of undead trying to eliminate you.

Ad

This article walks you through how to locate all the hidden items and successfully complete the Reckoning music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to complete the Reckoning music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Upon entering the Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you will be greeted by hordes of undead. To complete the Reckoning music Easter egg, you must find three of Mr Peak's Headsets, placed in specific areas across the map. These headphones can be collected in any order during your playthrough.

Ad

Trending

Headset 1 location

Headset 1 location in Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To get the first headset, head to Pack-a-Punch and use the Anti-Grav Personal Launcher to reach Android Assembly in Tower 2. Take the elevator and proceed to the doorway that leads to the Dark Aether Entity Containment POI.

Ad

Descend to the lower section of the POI, where you’ll find the first headset resting on the neck of a zombie sitting on the chair.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more

Headset 2 location

Headset 2 location in Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To get the second headset, go to the spawn room and then head toward the elevator that leads into the Mutant Research Lab POI.

Ad

The headset is located near a dead zombie lying beside a Disciple cryo chamber. When you interact with it, a menacing laugh will echo through the room.

Also read: Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5

Headset 3 location

Headset 3 location in Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To get the final headset, make your way to the Pack-a-Punch route and enter the Director's Office POI. The item can be found tucked inside a cabinet on the shelf behind the desk.

Ad

Once all three headsets have been collected, the hidden song, Remember Us, will begin to play. This signals the completion of the Reckoning music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Also read: Reckoning main quest Easter Egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

Here are some more Black Ops 6 Zombies articles for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More