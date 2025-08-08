Reckoning music Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies

After the release of the Season 5 update, many players are aiming to complete the Reckoning music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This challenge rewards a special Easter egg song, but completing it requires you to collect scattered items while fending off hordes of undead trying to eliminate you.
This article walks you through how to locate all the hidden items and successfully complete the Reckoning music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
How to complete the Reckoning music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Upon entering the Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you will be greeted by hordes of undead. To complete the Reckoning music Easter egg, you must find three of Mr Peak's Headsets, placed in specific areas across the map. These headphones can be collected in any order during your playthrough.
Headset 1 location
To get the first headset, head to Pack-a-Punch and use the Anti-Grav Personal Launcher to reach Android Assembly in Tower 2. Take the elevator and proceed to the doorway that leads to the Dark Aether Entity Containment POI.
Descend to the lower section of the POI, where you’ll find the first headset resting on the neck of a zombie sitting on the chair.
Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more
Headset 2 location
To get the second headset, go to the spawn room and then head toward the elevator that leads into the Mutant Research Lab POI.
The headset is located near a dead zombie lying beside a Disciple cryo chamber. When you interact with it, a menacing laugh will echo through the room.
Also read: Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5
Headset 3 location
To get the final headset, make your way to the Pack-a-Punch route and enter the Director's Office POI. The item can be found tucked inside a cabinet on the shelf behind the desk.
Once all three headsets have been collected, the hidden song, Remember Us, will begin to play. This signals the completion of the Reckoning music Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Also read: Reckoning main quest Easter Egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guide
Here are some more Black Ops 6 Zombies articles for you to check out:
- All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 5: SR adjustments and restrictions
- All Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them
- Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5
- Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included