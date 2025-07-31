Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we know

Warzone Season 5 is scheduled to go live on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT. The official content drop blog has already been released, revealing nearly everything coming with the new seasonal update.As usual, these updates refresh the game by introducing fresh content to keep gameplay engaging. This time is no different, where you can expect new weapons, limited-time modes (LTMs), and more. The standout addition in Season 5 is the long-awaited opening of the Stadium POI.This article covers everything you need to know about Warzone Season 5, including all content details and major highlights.Warzone Season 5: Verdansk Stadium POI opening, a new contract, and moreWarzone Season 5 is bringing a wealth of fresh content as follows:Opening of the StadiumThe Stadium was a fan-favorite POI in the original Verdansk map. After Verdansk's reintroduction in Warzone with Season 3, the POI returned as a location, but it remained inaccessible. That will change with Season 5, as the Stadium will finally open, and there's some lore behind the event.According to the official Call of Duty Blog, recon teams have confirmed the existence of a clandestine military base hidden within the sealed Stadium. For the first week of the season, players will be tasked with breaching the Stadium using explosives.By Week 2, the Stadium POI is expected to be fully accessible.New contract: Satellite HijackThe Satellite Hijack contract will be available only during the first week of Warzone Season 5 and can be found in both Battle Royale and Battle Royale Casual modes. According to the blog, this contract is tied to the initial Stadium breach event. Players will race against enemy teams to complete the contract and gain access to the compound.While specific details remain scarce, it is expected that completing this contract will grant permanent in-game rewards.Limited-time mode: Stadium ResurgenceStadium Resurgence LTM won't launch with the season but will arrive in Week 2. This mode supports 36 players in 12-minute matches and will take place entirely within the Stadium in Verdansk, which will be fully accessible by that time.The Stadium becomes explorable thanks to light orbital remodeling and newly unlocked ground-level entrances, revealing the hidden military compound. The mode will feature:A seven-circle collapse for fast-paced actionPublic events and enhanced loot poolsStandard Resurgence rules, where you respawn as long as at least one squadmate is still aliveLimited-time mode: DeadlineLaunching with the Warzone Season 5 mid-season update, Deadline introduces a fresh gameplay twist. Unlike traditional modes where eliminations determine victory, Deadline focuses on scoring points through:EliminationsCompleting contractsLooting suppliesSpending cash at Buy StationsPlayers will have unlimited respawns, but there's a catch: at every Circle Collapse, the lowest-scoring team is eliminated. Your squad must keep pace and gather as many points as possible to avoid elimination and ultimately secure victory.New weapons in Season 5Warzone Season 5 is set to introduce four new weapons, each offering unique playstyles:PML 5.56 (LMG): A full-auto LMG with a high rate of fire and strong damage output, offset by low mobility and high recoil.ABR A1 (Assault Rifle): A three-round burst assault rifle with excellent power and handling. It can be configured for full-auto, with moderate recoil and balanced range.Boxing Gloves (Melee): A fast melee weapon with moderate damage, quick attacks, and extended reach.Gravemark .357 (Revolver): A single-action revolver that delivers high damage and long-range effectiveness, but with limited ammo and slower reload times.Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning: Everything we knowCheck out our other Call of Duty articles:FPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 ZombiesCODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get themBlack Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know