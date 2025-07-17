CODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get them

CODToons is the latest limited-time event (LTE) that went live on July 17, 2025, at 10 am PT. Similar to previous events, it offers various rewards, but this time, the highlight is a free camo awarded as the Mastery reward, making the grind well worth it. Remember that the event will conclude on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Ad

To unlock all the rewards, you’ll need to complete specific challenges across major modes: BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone.

This article will list all the available rewards in the CODToons event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and explain how to unlock each of them in-game.

All the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone CODToons event

The CODToons event features ten rewards in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which are listed below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toon In Spray

Spray Eye-Popping Large Decal

Large Decal 3x Crate Power Legendary Gobblegums

Legendary Gobblegums Smith Household Loading Screen

Loading Screen 30 minutes Double XP Token

Highly Productive animated Calling Card

animated Calling Card TR2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit

Conversion Kit Clicker Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Stan Special GS45 pistol Blueprint

GS45 pistol Blueprint Speed Lines Camo || Speed Lines BlackCell Camo

Also read: When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 end?

How to unlock the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone CODToons event

The event won't be as straightforward as previous ones. This time, you won’t need to gather experience points or collect event-specific currency. Instead, the event revolves around completing specific challenges across all major modes: BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone.

Ad

CODToons event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Each reward comes with three challenges, one from each mode. To unlock a particular reward, you only need to complete one of its associated challenges. This allows you to stick to your preferred mode or pick the easiest challenge from each set to complete the event faster and unlock the exclusive camo more efficiently.

Ad

Here’s the full list of challenges tied to each reward:

Toon In Spray (Event Challenge 1)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get 15 kills with Frag or Semtex Grenades.

Get 15 kills with Frag or Semtex Grenades. BO6 Zombies: Extract 150,000 Total Essence when Exfilling.

Extract 150,000 Total Essence when Exfilling. Warzone: Complete a Search & Destroy Contract 10 times.

Eye-Popping Large Decal || 3x Crate Power Legendary Gobblegums (Event Challenge 2)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Play 25 matches of CODtoons Moshpit.

Play 25 matches of CODtoons Moshpit. BO6 Zombies: Get 450 kills with Melee Weapons.

Get 450 kills with Melee Weapons. Warzone: Deploy a Care Package Killstreak 15 times.

Ad

Smith Household Loading Screen (Event Challenge 3)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get 15 kills with Combat Axes in CODtoons Moshpit.

Get 15 kills with Combat Axes in CODtoons Moshpit. BO6 Zombies: Reach Round 20 three times.

Reach Round 20 three times. Warzone: Open 10 Loot Caches at the Overlook.

30 minutes Double XP Token (Event Challenge 4)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get Top 3 in a Party Ops Match.

Get Top 3 in a Party Ops Match. BO6 Zombies: Get 30 kills with the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod equipped.

Get 30 kills with the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod equipped. Warzone: Get 3 kills with the Hand Cannon Killstreak.

Highly Productive animated Calling Card (Event Challenge 5)

Ad

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Earn the most score in a Party Ops Match three times.

Earn the most score in a Party Ops Match three times. BO6 Zombies: Get a 20 zombie Multikill (Kill 20 Zombies in quick succession) with a Rocket Launcher 15 times.

Get a 20 zombie Multikill (Kill 20 Zombies in quick succession) with a Rocket Launcher 15 times. Warzone: Play 3 matches of Warzone Havoc.

R2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit || Clicker Weapon Charm (Event Challenge 6)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get Top 3 in any match five times.

Get Top 3 in any match five times. BO6 Zombies: Get 30 Kills while Frenzied Guard is active.

Get 30 Kills while Frenzied Guard is active. Warzone: Fly through the Overlook’s Upper Skydeck.

Ad

Stan Special GS45 pistol Blueprint (Event Challenge 7)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Win 5 Matches in CODtoons Moshpit.

Win 5 Matches in CODtoons Moshpit. BO6 Zombies: Win 3 Matches of Grief.

Win 3 Matches of Grief. Warzone: Get 15 Vehicle kills.

Speedlines Camo || Speed Lines BlackCell Camo (Mastery reward)

Tasks:

Complete all seven Event Challenges to acquire this exclusive weapon Camo.

Note: The BlackCell version of this camo is exclusive to BlackCell owners.

Also read: Call of Duty Next details for Black Ops 7 leaked

That covers everything you need to know regarding the latest CODToons event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More