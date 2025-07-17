CODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get them

CODToons is the latest limited-time event (LTE) that went live on July 17, 2025, at 10 am PT. Similar to previous events, it offers various rewards, but this time, the highlight is a free camo awarded as the Mastery reward, making the grind well worth it. Remember that the event will conclude on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT.
To unlock all the rewards, you’ll need to complete specific challenges across major modes: BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone.
This article will list all the available rewards in the CODToons event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and explain how to unlock each of them in-game.
All the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone CODToons event
The CODToons event features ten rewards in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which are listed below:
- Toon In Spray
- Eye-Popping Large Decal
- 3x Crate Power Legendary Gobblegums
- Smith Household Loading Screen
- 30 minutes Double XP Token
- Highly Productive animated Calling Card
- TR2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit
- Clicker Weapon Charm
- Stan Special GS45 pistol Blueprint
- Speed Lines Camo || Speed Lines BlackCell Camo
How to unlock the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone CODToons event
The event won't be as straightforward as previous ones. This time, you won’t need to gather experience points or collect event-specific currency. Instead, the event revolves around completing specific challenges across all major modes: BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone.
Each reward comes with three challenges, one from each mode. To unlock a particular reward, you only need to complete one of its associated challenges. This allows you to stick to your preferred mode or pick the easiest challenge from each set to complete the event faster and unlock the exclusive camo more efficiently.
Here’s the full list of challenges tied to each reward:
Toon In Spray (Event Challenge 1)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Get 15 kills with Frag or Semtex Grenades.
- BO6 Zombies: Extract 150,000 Total Essence when Exfilling.
- Warzone: Complete a Search & Destroy Contract 10 times.
Eye-Popping Large Decal || 3x Crate Power Legendary Gobblegums (Event Challenge 2)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Play 25 matches of CODtoons Moshpit.
- BO6 Zombies: Get 450 kills with Melee Weapons.
- Warzone: Deploy a Care Package Killstreak 15 times.
Smith Household Loading Screen (Event Challenge 3)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Get 15 kills with Combat Axes in CODtoons Moshpit.
- BO6 Zombies: Reach Round 20 three times.
- Warzone: Open 10 Loot Caches at the Overlook.
30 minutes Double XP Token (Event Challenge 4)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Get Top 3 in a Party Ops Match.
- BO6 Zombies: Get 30 kills with the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod equipped.
- Warzone: Get 3 kills with the Hand Cannon Killstreak.
Highly Productive animated Calling Card (Event Challenge 5)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Earn the most score in a Party Ops Match three times.
- BO6 Zombies: Get a 20 zombie Multikill (Kill 20 Zombies in quick succession) with a Rocket Launcher 15 times.
- Warzone: Play 3 matches of Warzone Havoc.
R2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit || Clicker Weapon Charm (Event Challenge 6)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Get Top 3 in any match five times.
- BO6 Zombies: Get 30 Kills while Frenzied Guard is active.
- Warzone: Fly through the Overlook’s Upper Skydeck.
Stan Special GS45 pistol Blueprint (Event Challenge 7)
Tasks:
- BO6 Multiplayer: Win 5 Matches in CODtoons Moshpit.
- BO6 Zombies: Win 3 Matches of Grief.
- Warzone: Get 15 Vehicle kills.
Speedlines Camo || Speed Lines BlackCell Camo (Mastery reward)
Tasks:
- Complete all seven Event Challenges to acquire this exclusive weapon Camo.
Note: The BlackCell version of this camo is exclusive to BlackCell owners.
That covers everything you need to know regarding the latest CODToons event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
