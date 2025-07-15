When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 end?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 will end on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT, according to the Battle Pass timer. Season 5 will begin immediately after this current season concludes. Season 4 Reloaded update is live, and considering all the content introduced, there’s quite a lot to unpack.
The most notable addition is Resurgence Ranked Play, along with the introduction of Resurgence Casual mode. Additionally, new weapons, limited-time modes, multiplayer maps, and more have been added.
As this season nears its end, players can look forward to fresh content in Season 5, which promises to enhance gameplay with new and engaging features. This article will detail when Season 4 ends in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 end date and time for all regions
As mentioned, Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 will end on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT. This timing is based on the Battle Pass timer, which, as of writing (July 15, 2025), shows 23 days remaining.
Below is a list of Season 4 end dates and times for Warzone and Black Ops 6 across various regions:
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 had a decent run, in my opinion, with the addition of Ranked Play to Resurgence being a smart move. The introduction of Resurgence Casual mode was also well received by the community.
Furthermore, the season brought engaging limited-time modes (LTMs) and events that kept the experience fresh. With the upcoming Season 5 update, the game is set to be enhanced with exciting new content.
Most notably, zombie fans are in for a treat, as they haven’t received any new map or story content throughout the entire season. Season 5 is expected to introduce a new Zombies map, reportedly titled The Reckoning, along with the continuation of the main storyline. A new Wonder Weapon and other gameplay elements are also anticipated.
As for other modes, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. However, several leaks suggest the iconic MP40 SMG may be introduced, along with melee weapons like Gloves and a Chainsaw. Additionally, a special weapon known as the Wand is rumored to be in the works.
A new feature called the Audio Visualizer may also be added in the upcoming update, as per leaks.
