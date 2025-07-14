Top meta loadouts in Warzone Resurgence Season 4 Reloaded

You need the best meta loadout in Warzone Resurgence to gain an edge over your opponents, and consistently winning gunfights often leads to more match wins. With Season 4 Reloaded bringing Ranked Play back to Resurgence, the stakes are now higher than ever, and the competitive intensity has significantly increased. All this makes having a meta loadout more important than ever.
The meta constantly shifts due to frequent weapon balance changes introduced with major updates. But worry not, because no matter your playstyle, we’ve got you covered.
This article will serve as your complete guide to the best loadouts for every playstyle and combat scenario. Simply explore the options and pick the one that suits you best.
Warzone Resurgence Season 4 Reloaded: Top meta loadouts for every playstyle
Here, we’ll list top meta loadouts tailored to every playstyle in Warzone Resurgence. Whether you prefer versatile assault rifles, aggressive SMG builds, long-range sniping with sniper support, or dominating mid-to-long-range fights with DMRs, we’ve got you covered. Every meta weapon and its optimal loadout for each playstyle is detailed below.
Meta AR: GPR-91
Recommended build
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex
This build makes the GPR-91 extremely stable, allowing you to handle mid-range encounters with ease. It boosts bullet velocity and damage range, making it easier to hit targets accurately at long distances, up to a hitscan range of 50 meters. The 60-round magazine also ensures you can take on multiple enemies or sustain fire during extended fights.
Meta SMG: LC10
Recommended build
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
- Stock: Infiltrator Stock
This build is ideal for aggressive players who like to rush opponents. It prioritizes mobility while maintaining control, offering faster ADS speed, ADS movement speed, and sprint speed. With 55 rounds in the chamber, you’ll have the confidence to engage multiple enemies up close with this loadout.
Meta sniper: Kar98k
Recommended build
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Ammunition: 7.92mm High Grain Rounds
- Optic: Xten Intlas AS-7
A carryover from MW3, the Kar98k remains a top-tier sniper in Resurgence. Known for its quick handling and one-shot potential up to 70 meters, it's both a fan-favorite and a meta choice.
Additionally, the FJX Imperium, another carried-over sniper, has also emerged as a powerful option for players who prefer to dominate from a long range.
Meta sniper support: LC10
Recommended build
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Fire Mods: 9mm Parabellum Overpressured
This version of the LC10 is specifically curated for sniper support. Unlike the aggressive SMG build, this setup sacrifices some mobility to improve range and stability. It's designed to be effective in mid-range combat, which is essential when supporting a sniper loadout.
Meta DMR: TR-2
Recommended build
- Muzzle: Ported Compensator
- Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Optic: Willis 3x
This setup offers excellent recoil control, making the TR-2 highly manageable in long-range engagements. The enhanced bullet velocity and range ensure precision, while the 3x optic and extended magazine provide the perfect combination for consistent, high-damage output from a distance.
