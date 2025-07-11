Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Best meta gun loadout

Finding the best meta loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded can give you an edge in gunfights and boost your chances of winning. The recent update brought major weapon balancing changes that shifted the meta. Now, the absolute standout is the GPR-91 assault rifle.
This weapon is highly versatile and exceptionally stable at long range; it achieves an impressive fast time-to-kill (TTK) of 588 ms within 46 meters, the fastest in that range. Thanks to its minimal recoil, it remains accurate and reliable in medium to long-range engagements.
This article showcases the best loadout for the GPR-91 in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.
The best GPR-91 meta loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
Below is the best GPR-91 assault rifle loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, optimized for higher bullet velocity, extended damage range, and superior stability and recoil control. All these factors make long-range engagements much easier.
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Optic: Willis 3x
The Compensator muzzle is used to significantly reduce vertical recoil and improve gun kick control. This makes the weapon extremely stable, allowing you to sustain fire at long range without needing to pull your mouse or controller stick down much to manage recoil.
For the barrel, the Reinforced Barrel is the best choice for a long-range build. It increases both damage range and bullet velocity, making distant encounters easier to handle.
The Vertical Foregrip complements the Compensator well by reducing horizontal recoil. Together, these attachments greatly reduce overall recoil and enable laser-precise shots, which is a major advantage in medium to long-range fights.
As for the magazine, the Extended Mag II is recommended as it doubles your magazine size to 60 rounds. While it reduces mobility and handling, the extra ammo is more beneficial, especially since this weapon is meant for ranged engagements.
Finally, the go-to optic is the Willis 3x, which offers the magnification needed for long-range battles and also reduces gun kick, enhancing aiming stability.
The best GPR-91 class setup for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
It’s recommended to use the Overkill Wildcard in Warzone, as you'll face a variety of combat situations and need a versatile loadout that performs well at all ranges. With the GPR-91, your medium to long-range needs are covered. However, since close-range encounters are very common, you'll also need a powerful secondary weapon like the LC10 SMG.
Use the following class setup for optimal performance:
- Primary: GPR-91
- Primary: LC10 SMG
- Melee: Power Drill
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Perk 1 – Survivor: Health regeneration begins after just 3 seconds, and revive speed is increased.
- Perk 2 – Bomb Squad: Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage by 45%. Spot enemy equipment and Killstreak through walls.
- Perk 3 – Gung-Ho: Reduces movement penalties while reloading or using equipment. You can even reload while tactical sprinting.
