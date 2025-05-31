The best LC10 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is the meta for close-range engagements. The SMG was introduced with the Season 4 update, and due to its impressive stats, it has quickly climbed the ranks to become the ultimate close-range meta. As for the stats, the gun has a firing rate of 800 rpm, which is quite competitive in its class.

As a result, the LC10 SMG boasts a TTK of only 525 ms in Warzone and 300 ms in Black Ops 6. This makes it one of the best guns in the games, if not the best. That said, it can be further enhanced to turn it into a force to be reckoned with.

Hence, in this quick guide, we will look at the best LC10 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Best LC10 loadout in Warzone

To build the best LC10 loadout in Warzone, we suggest using all of the following attachments:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Here's how these attachments transform the weapon into the best LC10 loadout in Warzone:

Exploring the best LC10 loadout in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Suppressor keeps you off the radar when you fire your weapon. This is great for stealthy plays. Furthermore, it helps reduce visual recoil to a great extent, allowing you to see your opponents clearly when firing in full-auto mode.

The Long Barrel increases the damage range by a whopping 35%. With it equipped, the effective damage range receives a boost from just 12 meters to 16 meters. That might not seem like much on paper, but it helps achieve its fast TTK as mentioned earlier.

The Ranger Foregrip helps reduce the horizontal recoil, making the weapon more accurate. Furthermore, the attachment improves sprint speed, making it much easier to use the best LC10 loadout aggressively.

The Extended Mag II increases the bullet count per magazine from 34 to 55. This is essential in the battle royale title, as enemies will often have armor plates, which increase the number of bullets required to eliminate them. Hence, with more bullets per magazine, it ensures you don't end up reloading during an intense gunfight.

Finally, we have the Commando Grip, which increases the aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed. These enhancements allow you to wield the firearm in aggressive plays with ease.

Best LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6

To set up the best LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6, we recommend equipping these attachments:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

The best LC10 loadout for Black Ops 6 doesn't need many changes over the battle royale build. Here's how they improve the weapon:

Exploring the best LC10 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Suppressor, as mentioned earlier, will keep you off the mini-map. In BO6, the maps are way too small, and you will constantly be engaging in fights. Hence, your goal is to minimize your exposure to foes so that you can get the upper hand in the match.

The Long Barrel here also improves the effective damage range by 35%. But the damage range profile of the weapon in BO6 is a bit different. Here, the range increases from 21.6 meters to 29.1 meters, enabling you to achieve a fast TTK of 300 ms at up to 29 meters with the LC10 SMG.

The Ranger Foregrip will help with horizontal recoil control and improve sprint-to-fire speed. In Black Ops 6, this is far more important as the maps are small and all the matches tend to be extremely fast-paced. In such scenarios, having a boost to your sprint speed can make a huge difference.

The Extended Mag I increases the bullet count per magazine from 34 to 45. It isn't much, and in Black Ops 6, you won't need more than that. Enemies have only 100 HP, and 45 bullets are more than enough to take out multiple foes without reloading.

Lastly, we have the Ergonomic Grip, which improves your aim down sight speed, dive to fire speed, and slide to fire speed. These enhancements help you play the game aggressively and be much quicker in combat.

That covers everything you need to know to build the best LC10 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

