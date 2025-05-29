What is Team Elimination in Black Ops 6? New mode explained

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has introduced a brand-new multiplayer mode in the Season 4 update called Team Elimination. This mode offers a fresh twist on Kill Confirmed, providing players with a new experience to explore. Unlike traditional Call of Duty modes, Team Elimination limits player respawns, making it more challenging and intense. As a result, you need to be cautious when pushing around corners.

Ad

If you want to learn more about Team Elimination in Black Ops 6, read on.

Team Elimination in Black Ops 6 Explained

Team Elimination in Black Ops 6 is similar to Kill Confirmed in that players must eliminate opponents. However, each team has a limited number of lives per round. The objective is to outlast the opposing team by depleting their lives. Like Kill Confirmed, players drop dog tags upon death, which you must collect to confirm kills or deny your teammates’ deaths.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Kill Confirmed requires players to reach a specific number of confirmed kills, Team Elimination focuses on surviving longer than the opposing team. To win, you must preserve your team’s lives and collect enemy dog tags before the timer runs out. Additionally, there’s a unique mechanic: if your team’s lives are depleted, teammates can still revive you at the location of your last death, offering a chance to turn the tide in the endgame.

Ad

Tips and Tricks for Team Elimination in Black Ops 6

In their official blog post, Call of Duty provides tips to help players excel in Team Elimination. Follow these steps to gain an edge:

Balance aggression and defense : Pursue enemy dog tags while preserving your lives.

: Pursue enemy dog tags while preserving your lives. Coordinate with teammates : Dig in to counter enemy attacks and request cover while collecting tags.

: Dig in to counter enemy attacks and request cover while collecting tags. Leverage tags for Scorestreaks : Collecting tags is an effective way to earn your next Scorestreak, so maintain aggressive momentum.

: Collecting tags is an effective way to earn your next Scorestreak, so maintain aggressive momentum. Utilize last-second revives: Even if your team’s life pool is drained, surviving teammates can revive you at your last death location, offering a final opportunity to snatch victory.

Ad

That covers everything you needed to know about Team Elimination in Black Ops 6. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More