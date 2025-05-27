Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 pre-load details: Everything we know

The pre-load for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 is live for PC users (Battle.net), ahead of the season’s official launch on May 29, 2024, at 9 am PDT. However, it is not yet available for other platforms like PlayStation and Xbox, though it’s expected to go live at least 24 hours before the new season drops.

Pre-loading is a useful feature that lets you download and install the update in advance, so you can jump straight into the gameplay and explore all the new content once the season begins.

This article outlines all known pre-load details for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.

What is the pre-load size of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 on PC (Battle.net)?

As stated, the pre-load for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 is currently only available for PC users via Battle.net, with the update size being approximately 37.40 GB.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Battle.net pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)

Seasonal updates typically have a significant file size due to the large amount of new content, and this one is no exception. The new maps, modes, and features heavily contribute to the overall size.

Here is a brief description of the new content available across all major modes:

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

Season 4 of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will introduce five new multiplayer maps: Shutdown, Fugitive, Blitz, Eclipse, and Fringe. New game modes include Team Elimination, One in the Chamber, and Party Ops.

A new Scorestreak called the Grim Reaper will also be introduced.

Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies won’t have a new map or continuation of the main Zombies storyline in this update. However, a fan-favorite mode from Black Ops 2, Grief, is making a return. In this mode, two teams of four face off in an indirect battle where players can’t directly kill their opponents but can sabotage them by body-blocking or using certain actions to slow them down. The objective is to outlast the rival team as rounds progress and capture zones that inflict penalties on enemies, giving your team an edge.

Additionally, Dark Ops Challenges and two limited-time modes (Starting Room and Abomination Challenge) will be introduced.

New gameplay elements are also coming, including the return of the Shattered Blast Ammo Mod and three new GobbleGums: Explosive Flourish, Flavor Hex, and Rainburps.

Warzone

Warzone will receive a new POI called Overlook on the Verdansk map. Two new limited-time modes — Clash and Havoc Royale — will also be introduced.

A new Resurgence Casual mode will be added with the launch of Season 4, and Ranked Play Resurgence, which was previously seen in MW3, will arrive during the mid-season update.

In terms of gameplay, Warzone is set to introduce several new elements, including:

Door Barricade Field Upgrade

Search & Destroy Contract

New Killstreaks (Hand Cannon and Care Package)

(Hand Cannon and Care Package) Loot Master Perk

A new vehicle: ATV Polaris Sportsman XP 1000

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date and time for all regions

Here is the list of release dates and times for the upcoming season across different regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PDT) May 29, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) May 29, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CDT) May 29, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EDT) May 29, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 29, 2025, at 4 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 29, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) May 29, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 29, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) May 29, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) May 30, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) May 30, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 30, 2025, at 2 AM

