What to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies in Season 4

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 is set to go live on May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT. However, fans of the Zombies mode may be a bit disappointed this time, as there won't be a new map or a continuation of the storyline. That said, the upcoming season still brings some exciting additions, where the highlight being the return of the fan-favorite Zombies mode, Grief, which was last seen in Black Ops 2.

Ad

This article will cover everything that Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 has to offer.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4: Grief mode, Dark Ops Challenges, Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, and more

Here is all the new content that will be added to Black Ops 6 Zombies in Season 4:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Grief

Grief is a 4v4 Black Ops 6 Zombies mode where two teams compete to outlast each other. The twist is that players can't directly damage opponents; rather, it's an indirect PvP experience. You can't kill rival players, but you can sabotage them by body-blocking or slowing them down using melee attacks, bullet-based weapons, or projectiles.

The mode is available on all maps. During each match, a Capture Zone appears at regular intervals. If a team captures it, the opposing team enters a "Grief" phase, suffering penalties such as weapon nerfs, ammo drain, Elite zombie ambushes, and more.

Ad

The core mechanics remain the same, though with a few restrictions: Wonder Weapons are unavailable, and certain GobbleGums like Exit Strategy, Idle Eyes, Wonderbar!, Time Out, and Flavor Hex are also restricted.

Victory goes to the team that manages to "Grief" the opposing side, meaning all members of the rival team are either killed or in a downed state. As long as even one player on the opposing team remains alive, the match continues.

Ad

Also read: Call of Duty is giving away a free Weapon Blueprint to Black Ops 6 and Warzone players, here's how to claim

Dark Ops Challenges

Dark Ops Challenges will be available from the start of Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4, offering players a chance to earn hidden Calling Cards and a significant amount of XP. However, all other details about these challenges remain redacted.

Two new limited-time modes

Starting Room

This intense LTM is set to arrive in Season 4 Reloaded, where you and your crew are confined to the first zone of a map. While all doors within the starting area will be unlocked, the rest of the map will remain inaccessible. Additionally, Raptor One won’t be present, meaning extraction isn’t possible; you’re guaranteed to die. The challenge lies in seeing how many rounds you can survive before you fall.

Ad

Abomination Challenge

This LTM transforms the Liberty Falls map into a warped version, tasking players with hunting down ultra-powered Abominations. Other details about this mode have yet to be revealed.

New gameplay content

Shatter Blast Ammo Mod

Shatter Blast Ammo Mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 (Image via Activision)

The Shatter Blast Ammo Mod is a returning feature in Black Ops 6 Zombies from previous Zombies titles. When equipped, bullets deal explosive damage to enemies. However, the effect doesn’t trigger with every shot; it activates randomly during firing.

Ad

This Ammo Mod includes Augments that enhance its effectiveness:

Major Augments

Big Game: Shatter Blast can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion.

Shatter Blast can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion. Blast Chain: On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession.

On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession. Blast Repair: For every enemy that has its armor destroyed by Shatter Blast, armor health will be restored for the player.

Minor Augments

Blast Zone: Increase the size of the explosion.

Increase the size of the explosion. Blast Boost: Increase the explosion damage.

Increase the explosion damage. Blast Wave: Normal enemies are knocked down by the explosion.

Ad

Also read: Can you wall run in Black Ops 6?

New GobbleGums

Three new GobbleGums will be introduced at the launch of Season 4 and will be available across all maps:

Explosive Flourish (Epic): Reloading your weapon creates an explosion around you. GobbleGum lasts 2 minutes.

Reloading your weapon creates an explosion around you. GobbleGum lasts 2 minutes. Flavor Hex (Legendary): Activates a random Ultra GobbleGum.

Activates a random Ultra GobbleGum. Rainburps (Whimsical): Zombies killed belch sparkly rainbow bubbles. Lasts 3 minutes.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More