Warzone Season 4: Everything we know

The official roadmap for Warzone Season 4 provides detailed information about what players can expect in the near future. Season 4 will bring a brand new POI to Verdansk called The Overlook, several LTMs, an updated set of rewards for all fans of Ranked Play, and much more. Although the upcoming season has more to deliver, such as new weapons, Operators, events, and store bundles, this article will focus solely on the content exclusive to Warzone.

Warzone Season 4 is currently scheduled for release on May 29, 2025. Before it kicks off, let's quickly go through everything new it has in store for the battle royale title.

What to expect from Warzone Season 4

Here's a brief overview of everything new that's coming with the Warzone Season 4 update:

The Overlook POI

The Overlook POI in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Activision)

First up, we are getting a Verdansk map update. Call of Duty is adding a new POI to the map, called The Overlook. It is located within the Downtown POI, and as per the official description, it will be a giant skyscraper right in the heart of Downtown. It isn't just a tall building, though. The POI also contains multiple smaller locations that are certain to open up new ways for players to engage in gunfights.

All new LTMs and game modes in Warzone Season 4

Exploring all the new LTMs and game modes in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 4 has a plethora of new LTMs and game modes planned for fans:

Clash LTM: It is essentially a large-scale 52v52 Team Deathmatch. The limited-time mode will be available at launch and feature unique game rules. For instance, players will be able to earn new power-ups in this mode, granting them special abilities, unique contracts, and more.

It is essentially a large-scale Team Deathmatch. The limited-time mode will be available at launch and feature unique game rules. For instance, players will be able to earn new power-ups in this mode, granting them special abilities, unique contracts, and more. Havoc Royale: Another LTM, but it will join the game later with the mid-season update. The mode is to be played in Quads with a total of 44 players (11 teams). Players must be ready to change their gameplay based on modifiers. The mode is quite similar to Resurgence, but any time a new gas circle activates, so will a modifier, giving all alive participants special abilities (like faster movement speed, for instance).

Another LTM, but it will join the game later with the mid-season update. The mode is to be played in Quads with a total of 44 players (11 teams). Players must be ready to change their gameplay based on modifiers. The mode is quite similar to Resurgence, but any time a new gas circle activates, so will a modifier, giving all alive participants special abilities (like faster movement speed, for instance). Resurgence Casual: Battle Royale Casual has been a big hit, and in Season 4, Call of Duty will add a similar mode for Resurgence. It will follow the same ruleset as regular Resurgence, but there will be a total of 44 players, out of which some will be bots.

While Ranked Play is also a game mode, we will discuss it in the next section, as it is set to receive some important updates.

All Ranked Play updates in Warzone Season 4

Ranked Play comes to Resurgence in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 4 is bringing back Ranked Play Resurgence. Unfortunately, you must wait for the mid-season update to play it. The mode will be set in Rebirth Island, and the squad size will be Trios. As for Battle Royale Ranked, currently, we do not have the latest list of changes. What we do have, however, is the official list of all the rewards.

Given below are all the rewards you can unlock by playing Ranked Play in Season 4:

First Season Win: Weapon Charm

Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker

Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo

Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination LR 7.62 Weapon Blueprint

Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Emblem

Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Emblem and Decal

Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Emblem and Decal

Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Emblem and Decal

Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Emblem and Decal

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Emblem and Decal

Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Emblem and Decal

Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem

All new gameplay features in Warzone Season 4

Discussing all the features that are coming in Warzone S4 (Image via Activision)

Finally, let's take a look at all the new gameplay features that are coming with Warzone Season 4:

Door Barricade Field Upgrade: This feature will allow you to barricade doors, making them difficult for your enemies to open. However, they can be shot down, meleeed, or blown. Regardless, it will slow down your enemies. Expect it to arrive with the mid-season update.

This feature will allow you to barricade doors, making them difficult for your enemies to open. However, they can be shot down, meleeed, or blown. Regardless, it will slow down your enemies. Expect it to arrive with the mid-season update. Search & Destroy Contract: This special contract will also make its way to the game in the mid-seasonal refresh. Those who pick up the contract must plant a bomb at a Buy Station and prevent enemies from defusing it. Irrespective of whether a player was able to prevent it from blowing up or was successful at blowing it up, they will be awarded handsomely for their efforts.

This special contract will also make its way to the game in the mid-seasonal refresh. Those who pick up the contract must at a Buy Station and prevent enemies from defusing it. Irrespective of whether a player was able to prevent it from blowing up or was successful at blowing it up, they will be awarded handsomely for their efforts. New Killstreaks: Warzone will see two new Killstreaks in Season 4, both scheduled for the mid-season update. They are the powerful Hand Cannon (as seen in COD Black Ops 6) and the Care Package .

Warzone will see two new Killstreaks in Season 4, both scheduled for the mid-season update. They are the powerful (as seen in COD Black Ops 6) and the . Loot Master Perk: This brand-new Perk will also arrive with the mid-season update and be available exclusively on Plunder and Resurgence. It essentially increases the amount of loot one can find from opening loot caches, making it quite useful for early rounds.

This brand-new Perk will also arrive with the mid-season update and be available exclusively on Plunder and Resurgence. It essentially increases the amount of loot one can find from opening loot caches, making it quite useful for early rounds. ATV Polaris Sportsman XP 1000: Lastly, we have a new vehicle joining the game, called the Polaris Sportsman XP 1000. It supports up to three Operators at a time and features a more robust handling system, making it easier to navigate rough terrains. This vehicle will be added with Season 4 at launch.

That covers all the new content to be added in Warzone Season 4. Do note that this article discusses only the upcoming Warzone-exclusive content, not items such as new weapons, which are universal for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

