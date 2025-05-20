Russell Adler returns in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

Russell Adler has been confirmed for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. In the recent Season 4 Cinematic trailer, Call of Duty confirmed that the iconic Black Ops character will arrive in the titles with the next update as a playable Operator.
Fans can acquire Russell Adler in the game via the Season 4 Battle Pass, which will feature two variants of the character – one of them will be exclusive to BlackCell owners. This article explores more.
Russell Adler returns as an Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4
In the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Cinematic trailer, Russell Adler can be seen leading the Rogue Black Ops team to rescue Stitch from a remote prison in Iceland. As for why it is being done, the official lore states that Russell needs the help of Stitch to decipher the list of names, which will reveal all the Patheon agents within the CIA.
This isn't the first instance of Adler being in the Black Ops 6 storyline. He was one of the main characters in the Campaign, while in the Season 2 Outro trailer, players caught a glimpse of him.
This led many to believe that he would be joining the titles in Season 3. However, that wasn't the case – some thought that Call of Duty would add him to the games through a store bundle.
It has now been confirmed that Russell Adler will join the games via the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass. Players can unlock him on Page 12 as a reward.
So, if you were one of those players anticipating the arrival of this iconic Operator since Season 2, your wait is almost over. Season 4 goes live on May 29, 2025, and right after, you'll be able to access the Battle Pass and the Operator.
That covers everything we know about the return of Russell Adler in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.
