Janus Towers is reportedly being delayed to Black Ops 6 Season 5

Janus Towers, the next BO6 Zombies map, has reportedly been delayed to Black Ops 6 Season 5. Recently, @MargwaBot on X shared a post stating that the map, which was earlier expected to arrive in Season 4, has now been rescheduled to go live with the Season 5 update, set to arrive later this year. The report does not specify any release date or a time window.
Janus Towers will reportedly arrive with the Black Ops 6 Season 5 update
According to the latest report, Janus Towers has reportedly been pushed back for Black Ops 6 Season 5. These details also line up with a previous leak, which had claimed that in one of the seasons in Black Ops 6's life cycle, Zombies mode won't receive any new maps. This might also be why Call of Duty has yet to tease or announce the final map on social platforms as a part of their Season 4 roadmap.
As for why it is being delayed, @MargwaBot on X has yet to mention reasons for it. However, they do have another claim that might explain why developers have chosen to delay it to Black Ops 6 Season 5.
In their post, they mentioned that in Black Ops 6 Season 4, fans might get to see a crossover between Netflix's Squid Game and Call of Duty. The post claims that the collaboration will take place with the mid-season update.
Considering that a major crossover will take place in Season 4, the developers just might have delayed the release of Janus Towers, which is expected to be the final Black Ops 6 Zombies map, so that users can enjoy the last map of the game to the fullest with no distractions.
But at the end of the day, these are merely speculations, and Activision has neither confirmed nor denied these details.
That covers everything that you must know about the delay of Janus Towers to Black Ops 6 Season 5. Do note that the details mentioned in the article are derived from third-party sources. Hence, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.
