Black Ops 6 Zombies to reportedly have three more round-based maps before 2025 COD release

According to a recent leak, Black Ops 6 Zombies will be receiving three more round-based maps before the next COD release in 2025. Prominent Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope (on X) reported that the game mode will feature a total of seven maps by the end of its lifecycle. But that's not all. The report also stated that one of the future seasons will not receive any new maps for the fan-favorite game mode.

Currently, as of Season 2, the game has four of these supposed seven maps. They are The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Liberty Falls, and Terminus.

Read below to learn more about the leak by @TheGhostOfHope on X and all the details that were disclosed in the report.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Three more round-based maps are reportedly coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies before COD 2025

As mentioned earlier, Black Ops 6 Zombies will reportedly receive three more round-based maps in the upcoming seasons. Furthermore, the report suggests that in one of the future seasons, the game won't see the addition of a new map. The leak also claims that all seven maps may be carried forward to COD 2025, which is reportedly another Black Ops title and will be a sequel to BO2.

Although we do not know for certain what the three upcoming maps will be called, we do have a few hints on two of them. As teased on the map The Tomb, one of the upcoming maps would be called Mansion. Likewise, another map called Janus Towers was teased on Terminus and Liberty Falls.

This led fans to believe that the game will feature a total of six Zombies maps. But if the new leaks hold, one more map will supposedly be joining the game, totaling seven round-based maps. Its name and location might be teased in one of the two maps that will be joining the game in the upcoming seasons.

