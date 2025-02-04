Activision reportedly lied about cheating in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Activision reportedly lied about the recent instances of cheating in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. A post by @ItsHapa on X, recently showcased a clip of a cheater using a tool to kick players from the lobby. However, Activision denied these claims, stating that the issue was only prevalent during the game's beta and was fixed before the game's launch.

However, these statements were soon refuted when @ItsHapa shared more clips of the hackers using tools to kick players in the game even after the beta. Read on to learn more about the entire cheating fiasco.

Activision accused of deceiving players about cheating in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The entire incident revolving around Activision's claims of cheating in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can be traced back to a post by @ItsHapa on X back on February 1, 2025. In the post, the content creator shared a clip of a cheater using a tool to kick players out of the lobby.

Soon after the video went viral on numerous online platforms, Activision made an official statement to @charlieINTEL on X, stating the following:

“The recent video showing a cheat-based kick is from the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta and was addressed prior to the November BO6 launch. The team is always investigating claims of cheat-based kicks, but this video does not represent the current live game."

According to Activision, the clip in question was from the game's multiplayer beta back in September 2024 and was patched by November 2024. However, ItsHapa claims that is not the case. The creator then proceeded to share more clips from recent times, citing that the issue still exists and Activision lied about the entire thing.

First, they shared a clip from the Rebirth Island after the Black Ops 6 integration with Warzone, which took place in November. The claim was that if Activision had truly fixed the issue from the beta, how was the cheating tool still being used in the game after the November update?

Then, ItsHapa shared another clip of a cheater using a similar tool to kick players in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. What makes this last clip the strongest evidence against Activision's assertions is that the cheater themselves shared the date they used it on — February 4, 2025 — which directly refutes all claims made by Activision about the cheats.

Based on the evidence presented by @ItsHapa, it certainly seems like Activision either didn't know about the existence of the cheat or allegedly lied to their players by claiming that the cheat shown in the original video "does not represent the current live game."

That covers everything that you need to know about the recent controversy of Activision's claims about cheating in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

