By using the best Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you can easily defeat your enemies. The Cypher 091 was added to the games with the Season 2 update and is the latest Assault Rifle to join the arsenal. Right off the bat, the weapon may not seem special, but it has one particular aspect to it that makes it stand out from the rest — low recoil.

Thanks to its easy-to-control recoil pattern, the rifle is quite easy to use and can be wielded for medium-range combat without breaking a sweat. Although it has a slow fire rate of 561 rpm, it makes up for it by dealing 30 damage per bullet. Thus, the weapon has a surprisingly low time to kill of 321 ms in Black Ops 6 and 963 ms in Warzone.

Although it isn't the best in its class, it is still faster than many guns. On top of that, the low recoil on the weapon makes it really easy to use. Hence, in this guide, we take a look at the best Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone that'll help mitigate its cons and improve on its strengths.

Trending

Note: Parts of this article are based on the author's opinion.

Best Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6

To create the best Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6, equip all the attachments listed below:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Infiltrator Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Note that if you want to use this build, you must have the Gunfighter Wildcard in your loadout; otherwise, you will be limited to only five attachments. These attachments further help reduce recoil and improve its ability to engage in all ranges, across the different maps.

Exploring the best Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Here's how these attachments transform the Assault Rifle into the best Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6:

The Kepler Microflex is one of the best optical sights in the shooter thanks to the optic's minimalistic design. It provides a clear picture of the targets with little to no obstructions.

The Compensator reduces the weapon's vertical recoil. If you don't require help with recoil control, you may use a suppressor instead. However, for most players, it is recommended to stick with the Compensator for the best outcome.

The Reinforced Barrel increases the effective damage range as well as the bullet velocity. This not only lets you deal higher damage at longer ranges but also ensures you don't have to lead your shots by much to hit a moving target. This will be especially useful on the bigger maps in the game.

The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce the horizontal recoil of the weapon, which can be quite random and is difficult to control for most players. Hence, having this grip attachment will enhance the weapon's accuracy.

The Extended Mag I increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 45. Most players might consider skipping this attachment. However, that is not advised as it will certainly help them on the smaller maps, where time to reload at any moment is almost nonexistent. Hence, having additional bullets will help you to stay in your fights for longer durations.

The Ergonomic Grip improves the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and dive to fire speed. This gives a massive boost to the handling stats making it easier to use in aggressive plays.

The Infiltrator Stock improves the aim walking speed. This will help you clear the corners in a room while aiming with ease. Moreover, it makes you a difficult target to hit when you're strafing and engaging in a fight at the same time.

Finally, the Recoil Springs dramatically reduces both the horizontal as well as the vertical recoil of the weapon, essentially turning the gun into a laser-beam-shooting machine.

Also read: How to unlock Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Best Cypher 091 loadout in Warzone

For the best Cypher 091 loadout in Warzone, we'll use only fie attachments. Here's what we suggest:

Optic: Willis 3X

Willis 3X Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel

Gain Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Unlike Black Ops 6, where most encounters take place in close or medium ranges, things tend to switch in Warzone. Here, most engagements will be in either long or medium ranges. Moreover, we skip the Gunfighter Wildcard in this build so that you can equip other useful Wildcards in Warzone such as Overkill or Bandolier for better chances at survival.

Exploring the best Cypher 091 loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here's how these attachments affect the best Cypher 091 loadout in the shooter:

The Willis 3X is one of the best if not the best optical sights in the game. It is clean and precise, and delivers 3x zoom levels, making it easier to spot your enemies at different ranges with ease.

The Compensator, as discussed, helps reduce the vertical recoil of the gun and improves accuracy.

The Gain Twist Barrel boosts the bullet velocity from 810 m/s to 1134 m/s. That's an increase of 40%. This essentially turns the rifle into a hit-scan machine, ridding the need to lead your shots to hit a moving target at long ranges.

The Vertical Foregrip reduces the horizontal recoil, which as mentioned earlier, is a lot more difficult to counter manually. Hence, having this equipped will make your weapon a lot more accurate.

Finally, the Extended Mag II doubles the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 60. In Warzone, enemies will have armor players equipped, which increases the total number of bullets required to take them out. Hence, having this attachment rids the need to reload your weapon frequently and allows you to take on multiple foes with ease.

Read more: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2

That covers everything you need to know about the best Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback