How to unlock Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is the latest Assault Rifle to be added to the games. It was introduced to the title with the Season 2 update and can be acquired right now. The Assault Rifle is designed to be versatile. It has a slow rate of fire, which might upset a few players. However, this is countered by superb mobility and handling attributes, which makes it easier to wield this firearm in aggressive plays.

The best part about the weapon? It is completely free to unlock. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can unlock the Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to get Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

The Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a free reward in the Season 2 Battle Pass. It is the HVT (High Value Target) on Page 8 of Season 2 Battle Pass. To unlock it, you must first unlock all the tiers on Page 8. Once that's done, you will become eligible to access the HVT. Finally, use a Battle Pass token and claim the HVT, and the Cypher 091 is yours to keep.

As mentioned earlier, it is completely free to unlock and you don't need to own the premium Black Ops 6 and Warzone Battle Pass. All you must do is play the games, earn BP tokens, and you are good to go.

You can also acquire it by acquiring a Blueprint for the gun. One such Blueprint is available on Page 11 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. If you are looking to skip the grind and get your hands on the gun as soon as possible, you can also unlock it by buying any store bundle that comes with a Blueprint for the Cypher 091.

That said, it is not recommended to purchase a bundle solely for the gun. It is available for free already and all that you must do is play.

That covers everything you must know to unlock the Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

