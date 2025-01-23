"Call of Duty is so back": Content creator hints at a secret that wasn't in the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 roadmap

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 roadmap was released on January 22, 2025, revealing almost everything players can expect from the upcoming major update. Interestingly, just a few hours before the content dropped, popular content creator @tdawgsmitty posted on X, stating that Call of Duty is back. He repeated this sentiment after the roadmap's release, further claiming he had received a leak not mentioned in the official update. Referring to this, he said:

"Just got told a leak that wasn’t in the roadmap….Call of Duty is SO BACK!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Season 1 has been a nightmare for players, as it has been plagued by numerous issues, most notably the overwhelming presence of hackers swarming lobbies. To address this, the developers have announced a major upgrade to their anti-cheat system, Ricochet, which will roll out with Season 2. While this move aims to restore the game's integrity, it was already included in the roadmap.

Despite the comprehensive list of changes, @tdawgsmitty’s hint at undisclosed content has heightened fan curiosity. His refusal to reveal details about the leak has fueled speculation, with fans flooding his comment section — some requesting hints, others joking around, and many theorizing about what the change could be. This anticipation has boosted the community's excitement for what lies ahead.

Many users expressed varied opinions, with some speculating about Verdansk's early return, others questioning server stability, and a few joking or inquiring about other potential changes.

Expand Tweet

One user, @james5369356950, asked whether Verdansk might drop early, suggesting it could revive the nostalgic Call of Duty experience from the original Warzone days.

Similarly, @Asylum_22 speculated:

“Something that has to do with Verdansk?”

Meanwhile, @UncleFKNjoey commented:

"OG Verdansk gun metas."

Other users shifted their focus to ongoing issues. Referencing the persistent issue of lag that has frustrated many players, @worSZN jokingly commented:

“Server fixes? lol.”

This sarcastic remark highlights the widespread desire for stable, lag-free servers.

Expand Tweet

Another user suggested removing SBMM (skill-based matchmaking), reminiscing about older Call of Duty titles where players could enjoy casual matches without excessive competitiveness.

A fan reacts to the post on X (Image via X)

One user said they only wanted two things: a better anti-cheat system and improved servers and beyond that, they didn’t care about any additional content.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 2 early patch notes: New maps, Valentine’s LTMs, QoL upgrades, and more

Conclusion on fan reactions to the leaked Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 information from the content creator

From the reactions, it’s clear that players are eager for various changes in the game. When the content creator said Call of Duty is back, it sparked many reactions and speculations within the community. Among this, the return of Verdansk seems to be the most discussed topic, followed closely by demands for better servers.

Other speculations, however, are less widespread. Since the content creator only hinted at a leak and kept details under wraps, it’s difficult to draw any concrete conclusions. With Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 set to launch on January 28, 2025, at 9 am PT, players won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Check out our latest Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback