"No tac sprint perk is a W": COD leaker gives verdict on Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update

According to a recent update on the COD blog dated January 22, 2025, Black Ops 6 Season 2 will introduce a new perk called Slipstream. This perk increases the base sprint speed at the cost of removing Tac Sprint, which allows players to sprint in any direction — a feature that was introduced with Black Ops 6's Omnimovement mechanic.

For X user @TheGhostOfHope, Slipstream is a very useful and engaging addition. The COD leaker shared their thoughts on the perk and its slot position, writing:

"No tac sprint perk is a W and even bigger W is that it's in the third column so I can use that instead of double time and not feel like I'm losing out on important perks lol."

The comment section was buzzing with reactions as the take went viral.

X user @Theguyflashy felt that Slipstream would make Black Ops 6 feel more like Black Ops 4 and was in favor of it:

"ngl that perk is def gonna make the game feel more like bo4 but with omnimovement which im all for btw"

Meanwhile, @GlMME50FEET believed that the new perk would fully exploit the Omnimovement feature in Black Ops 6 Season 2 and wondered why it wasn't included in season one:

"omni movement will finally be fully utilized with this perk why couldn’t they just add this in season 1 man"

@AntoricoNCTF, on the other hand, considered Slipstream to be a worthless perk, arguing that it would not enhance overall dexterity or improve handling while jumping.

Similarly, @JeffHim3 stated that Double Time remains the best perk for the third slot. They said they find Slipstream to be of little use ahead of its release in Black Ops 6 Season 2.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 receives two brand-new perks

Black Ops 6 to get two new perks in Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Apart from Slipstream, Black Ops 6 Season 2 will also introduce Hunter’s Instinct in the mid-season. Here is a short description of the perk, as provided in the COD blog released on January 22, 2025:

"Eliminating an enemy marks the next closest enemy."

Hunter's Instinct will occupy the second perk slot, whereas Slipstream will take the third. Slipstream is expected to be available in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer at the start of the second season.

