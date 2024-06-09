CoD Black Ops 6 Omnimovement explained

Omnimovement in Black Ops 6 is a new movement mechanic. It allows players to slide, sprint, and dive in all directions. This hasn't been possible in any Call of Duty game so far. In them, movement in the form of diving or sliding is unidirectional, meaning you can implement the aforementioned movement techniques only in one direction — forward.

Fortunately, this is about to change with Black Ops 6.

How does Omnimovement work in Black Ops 6?

Omnimovement in Black Ops 6 allows you to move and implement different movement mechanics in any direction you want, just like the Max Payne games. In those titles, you can dive sideways (left or right), forward, and backward.

Currently, when you want to sprint in a CoD game, you will run forward. If you wish to change directions, you will have to move the mouse or controller stick in a new direction, and in doing so, your camera will also shift in that direction. But what if you want to run backward while you are looking forward? Though this hasn't been a possibility so far, in BO6, you can do it.

Moreover, this is where this new gameplay mechanism only gets started. In fact, you will be able to execute in the title what is called the new "supine prone position." This will now allow you to rotate in all possible directions while being prone. This could be a game-changer for many.

The latest CoD title you can play right now is Modern Warfare 3. In it, if you go prone, you will see what's directly in front of you. If you rotate your mouse or move the stick on your controller, your character will also move, and you will find yourself looking in the direction your character is facing.

Supine prone is a part of the Omnimovement mechanic in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

With supine prone, which is a part of Omnimovement, your position on the ground won't change. This way, you will get the full 360-degree range of camera motion and be able to see what's above, behind, and to your sides without moving the entire body of your character, just like a real-life human does.

The developers wanted to focus on realism and immersion, and Omnimovement is just one of their ways of achieving them.

That covers everything that you need to know about this new movement technique in BO6.

