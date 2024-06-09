How to pre-order COD Black Ops 6: All editions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored 

If you’re wondering how to pre-order COD Black Ops 6, you’re at the right place. Call of Duty’s upcoming title is now available for pre-ordering. You can get the game on current-gen and last-gen consoles and PCs. These include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox App. Regardless of the platform, you’ll be getting the same game but there will be minor cutbacks on the last-gen versions.

Pre-ordering COD Black Ops 6 won’t just give you access to the game as soon as it goes live, but you’ll also be able to reap a host of other benefits that can be used in MW3, Warzone, and BO6 when it releases. You have three different game editions to choose from and all of them bring something unique to the table.

Check out the section below to learn more about how to pre-order COD Black Ops 6 on all platforms, all the benefits that you can get by doing so, and more.

How to pre-order Call of Duty Black Ops 6?

You can pre-order Black Ops 6 on the Microsoft Store for Xbox platform, the PlayStation Store for the PS platform, and Battle.net and Steam for the PC platform. To pre-purchase the game, simply head over to any of the aforementioned storefronts and look up "Black Ops 6" using the search feature. It will present you with all the different editions of the game that you can purchase right now. At the moment, there are three different game editions that you can buy.

All Black Ops 6 game editions and their prices

Black Ops 6 will launch will three different game editions: Standard Edition, Vault Edition, and Cross-Gen bundle.

Here are all the different game editions along with their prices:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access

Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)

Cross-gen Bundle ($69.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access

Woods Operator Pack (pre-order bonus)

Vault Edition ($99.99)

Full game

Open Beta Early Access

Woods Operator Pack

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

Mastercraft Collection

BlackCell (1 Season)

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

Cross-Gen bundle

For those wondering, both the Cross-gen and Vault Edition of the game have cross-generational support. Meaning, that if you own any digital copy of the game on the PS4, you can play it on PS5 as well and vice versa.

The title will also be available on the Xbox and PC Game Pass on the release date. Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate users will get the Cross-Gen version of the game and the PC Game Pass users will get access to the Standard Edition.

When Can You Pre-Order Black Ops 6

You can pre-order Black Ops 6 right now for your respective platform. The pre-order period will be active until October 24, 2024, after which no purchases will be considered as pre-orders. If you buy the game after the pre-order period is over, you won’t receive any benefits or rewards that are available for pre-purchasing Black Ops 6.

Hence, if you want these exclusive benefits, it is recommended that you get your pre-orders done right now.

COD Black Ops 6 Pre-Order bonuses

COD Black Ops 6 pre-order benefits are endless and most of them are for use in the current titles i.e., Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. All these exclusive benefits are listed below:

Early Access to the Open Beta

Woods Operator Pack (It includes Classic Woods Operator Skin, Zombie Woods Operator Skin, Numbers Woods Operator Skin) for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

(It includes Classic Woods Operator Skin, Zombie Woods Operator Skin, Numbers Woods Operator Skin) for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Reflect 115 Weapon Camo

9 Acquisitions for MW3 Zombies

Do note that the Operator skins from the Woods Operator Pack will carry forward to COD Black Ops 6 when it releases.

FAQs regarding COD Black Ops 6 pre-order:

Q1. Can you pre-order Black Ops 6 at GameStop?

Ans: Yes, players can pre-order Call of Duty Black Ops 6 at GameStop.

Q2. When can you play COD 6 pre-order?

Ans: Players who have pre-ordered Black Ops 6, will finally get access to the title on October 25, 2024, when the game goes live.

