CoD Black Ops 6 release date leaked

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 release date got leaked by insiders, and now we have information on when the upcoming CoD title is going to be launched. Developed by Treyarch Studios, Black Ops 6 is this year's premium Call of Duty title. This is also the first Call of Duty title that will come to the Xbox Game Pass on day one. While fans await the game's official release, multiple leakers have revealed as much information as possible. Regarding the release date, several leakers have hinted at a specific date of release.

If you want to learn about when exactly Call of Duty Black Ops 6 might launch this year, read below.

When does CoD Black Ops 6 reportedly launch?

Multiple Call of Duty news accounts have reported that Black Ops 6 will launch on October 25, 2024. The game will officially be revealed on June 9, just right before the Xbox Game Showcase this year. Xbox has announced that Black Ops 6 will have a dedicated reveal program very similar to Starfield's showcase last year.

Fans are also expecting that CoD Black Ops 6 pre-order will also go live the same day. From GameStop's listing it has also been revealed that the upcoming title will also come on old gen consoles as well.

The upcoming Black Ops 6 Direct will showcase the first official gameplay. While the game is primarily developed by Treyarch Studios, another CoD developing studio Raven Software has worked on the campaign. We can expect snippets of the campaign on June 9 as well. The programme will be live streamed on Xbox's official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channel. Here are the exact date of time in some major regions of the reveal:

Time Zones Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) June 9, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) June 9, 2024, at 11 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT) June 9, 2024, at 12 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) June 9, 2024, at 1 PM Brasilia Time (BRT) June 9, 2024, at 2 PM British Summer Time (BST) June 9, 2024, at 6 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) June 9, 2024, at 7 PM Eastern European Time (EET) June 9, 2024, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) June 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) June 10, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) June 10, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 10, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) June 10, 2024, at 5 AM

That covers almost eveything you need to know about CoD Black Ops 6 release date.