Black Ops 6 Beta countdown: Start time, platforms, and more

Black Ops 6 Beta is right around the corner, and fans can't wait to get their hands on this game. After years in development, the upcoming Call of Duty title is set to release its latest Black Ops edition for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X and S, as well as PC.

This article will detail the Black Ops 6 Beta release countdown and all related information.

Black Ops 6 Beta start time countdown

The Black Ops 6 Beta will go live for all regions on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 10 am PT / 5 pm UTC / 10:30 pm IST and will last until Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 10 am PT. This will mark the Early Access leg of the Beta, which will shortly be followed up by an Open Beta access program from September 9, 2024.

All supported platforms for Black Ops 6 Beta

The Black Ops 6 Beta will go live for all supported platforms, which include the Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC via Battle.net, Steam, and the Microsoft Xbox Store.

Currently, those who wish to get into the BO6 Beta ahead of the queue can pre-load the in-game content on their preferred platforms. Here's a detailed list of the pre-load sizes across different platforms:

PC: 31 GB

31 GB PlayStation 5: 34 GB

34 GB PlayStation 4: 15 GB

15 GB Xbox Series X|S: 36 GB

36 GB Xbox One: 17 GB

Pre-load guide for Battle.net

PC preload guide for BO6 (Image via Battle.net)

Here's how you can pre-load BO6 on your PC:

Launch your Battle.net client.

Log in and head to your game library.

Select Call of Duty, and near the Play button, click on the settings option.

Select Modify Install from the drop-down menu.

Select the prompt to download BO6 content. This will begin downloading the content for the latest COD title.

Pre-load guide for Xbox and PlayStation

Those with either an Xbox or a PlayStation console can also pre-load the entire Black Ops title. For this, you must have Call of Duty HQ downloaded, and when you launch this application, you will find a prompt to begin the download process for BO6. Simply click on it, and it will kickstart the pre-load process.

That's all there is to know about the Black Ops 6's Beta release. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

