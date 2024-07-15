Black Ops 6 Early Access beta: Release date, end date, and more

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Aug 26, 2024 18:14 GMT
Black Ops 6 Early Access beta release date
Details about Black Ops 6 early access beta release date and end date (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Early Access beta release date has been set for August 30, 2024. Treyarch Studios and the official COD X page revealed the date today. Black Ops 6 gets a full release in the last week of October, and is already available for pre-purchase on Steam, Microsoft Store, as well as the PlayStation Store. The early access beta will be followed by an open beta that will be free for all players.

This article will dive into details about the Black Ops 6 early access beta as well as how players can get a chance to play during this stage.

Black Ops 6 Early Access beta release and end date explored

The Black Ops 6 Early Access beta will be released on Friday, August 30 at 10 AM PT and will end on Wednesday, September 4 at 10 AM PT, on all the available platforms at the same time. This will be followed by the Open Beta stage, which will begin on Friday, September 6, at 10 AM PT and end on Monday, September 9, at 10 AM PT.

also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Black Ops 6 PC system requirements

How to play Black Ops 6 Early Access beta?

Those who want to participate in the Black Ops 6 Early Access beta must pre-order the title from any of the stores mentioned earlier in the article. It will also be available to Game Pass subscribers. This includes Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Console, and Game Pass PC subscribers. Furthermore, the COD Blog mentions that Game Pass Core may be necessary for access to the Multiplayer Beta.

Read more: Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer

Players will also get access to the Vault Edition items during the Black Ops 6 Early Access (Image via Activision)
Players will also get access to the Vault Edition items during the Black Ops 6 Early Access (Image via Activision)

There are three editions available for players to pre-order, and their costs range from $69.99 to $99.99. This includes the Standard, Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Black Ops 6 Vault edition, the most expensive of all three.

Standard Edition$69.99
Cross Gen bundle$69.99
Vault Edition$99.99

Those who would rather play the game before purchasing it can play during the free Open Beta.

Check out the following Black Ops 6 articles of Sportskeeda:

How to get Black Ops 6 physical steelbook?
All returning features in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass: All subscription plans explained

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी