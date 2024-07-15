Black Ops 6 Early Access beta: Release date, end date, and more

The Black Ops 6 Early Access beta release date has been set for August 30, 2024. Treyarch Studios and the official COD X page revealed the date today. Black Ops 6 gets a full release in the last week of October, and is already available for pre-purchase on Steam, Microsoft Store, as well as the PlayStation Store. The early access beta will be followed by an open beta that will be free for all players.

This article will dive into details about the Black Ops 6 early access beta as well as how players can get a chance to play during this stage.

Black Ops 6 Early Access beta release and end date explored

The Black Ops 6 Early Access beta will be released on Friday, August 30 at 10 AM PT and will end on Wednesday, September 4 at 10 AM PT, on all the available platforms at the same time. This will be followed by the Open Beta stage, which will begin on Friday, September 6, at 10 AM PT and end on Monday, September 9, at 10 AM PT.

How to play Black Ops 6 Early Access beta?

Those who want to participate in the Black Ops 6 Early Access beta must pre-order the title from any of the stores mentioned earlier in the article. It will also be available to Game Pass subscribers. This includes Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Console, and Game Pass PC subscribers. Furthermore, the COD Blog mentions that Game Pass Core may be necessary for access to the Multiplayer Beta.

Players will also get access to the Vault Edition items during the Black Ops 6 Early Access (Image via Activision)

There are three editions available for players to pre-order, and their costs range from $69.99 to $99.99. This includes the Standard, Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Black Ops 6 Vault edition, the most expensive of all three.

Standard Edition $69.99 Cross Gen bundle $69.99 Vault Edition $99.99

Those who would rather play the game before purchasing it can play during the free Open Beta.

