Black Ops 6 open beta countdown: Start time, platforms, and more

With a successful early access beta test concluding soon, the Black Ops 6 open beta is the next anticipated event for Call of Duty enthusiasts. While only a select few got their hands on the game during its early access phase, the open beta will allow the masses to try out this game for free and get a feel for all the new additions coming with Black Ops 6 upon its release.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the Black Ops 6 open beta release countdown, all eligible platforms, and other related information. To know more, read below.

Black Ops 6 open beta start date and time for all regions

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the Black Ops 6 open beta will go live on Wednesday, September 6 at 10 AM PT/ 6 PM UTC/ 10:30 PM IST. The masses will get a chance to experience the brand-new omni-movement tech, and other new additions first-hand.

Here's a detailed list of the Black Ops 6 open beta start date and time for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): September 6, 2024, at 10 AM

September 6, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT): September 6, 2024, at 11 AM

September 6, 2024, at 11 AM Central Time (CT): September 6, 2024, at 12 PM

September 6, 2024, at 12 PM Eastern Time (ET): September 6, 2024, at 1 PM

September 6, 2024, at 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): September 6, 2024, at 5 PM

September 6, 2024, at 5 PM British Summer Time (BST): September 6, 2024, at 6 PM

September 6, 2024, at 6 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 6, 2024, at 8 PM

September 6, 2024, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): September 6, 2024, at 10:30 PM

September 6, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): September 7, 2024, at 1 AM

September 7, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): September 7, 2024, at 2 AM

September 7, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 7, 2024, at 3 AM

September 7, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Standart Time (NZST): September 7, 2024, at 5 AM

All supported platforms for Black Ops 6 open beta

According to official sources, the Black Ops 6 open beta will be accessible for the following platforms:

Xbox One

PS4

PS5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Windows PC (via Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox Gaming)

What can players expect from the BO6 open beta?

During the open beta, players will only be able to access the multiplayer playlist in the game. There are only two playable game modes, the Core MoshPit, and Kill Confirmed.

The former will provide access to the core modes in Call of Duty, such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, and so on. As for the latter, it'll provide players access to the HVT kill-confirmed mode.

Furthermore, players will get their hands on quite a few weapons in the arsenal. This will be customizable via the Gunsmith. As players progress, they will unlock both guns and attachments for it.

Last but not least, it must be noted that the progress tracked through the Black Ops 6 open beta will not be tracked for the game's final release. No carryover will be installed for items unlocked during the beta phase.

