Best controller settings for Black Ops 6 Beta

Using the best controller settings for the Black Ops 6 Beta can significantly enhance your gaming experience by optimizing certain key adjustments. The right settings will help you master the new movement mechanics, control weapon recoil, and maintain precise aim assist, giving you a competitive edge.

The Black Ops 6 Beta went live on August 30, 2024, at 10 am PT, and will be available for a limited time until September 4, 2024.

This article will guide you through the process, simplifying it by outlining the best controller settings for the Black Ops 6 Beta.

Best Black Ops 6 Beta controller settings

Here are the best controller settings to use in Black Ops Beta:

Best controller settings to use in Black Ops 6 Beta (Image via Activision)

Controller: PlayStation or Xbox

Input settings

Button Layout: Tactical

Tactical Stick Layout Present: Default

Default Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 9

9 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8

8 Simplified Controls: Off

Off Low Motor Strain: Off

Off Bumper Ping: Off

Off Swap L1/R1 or LB/RB with L2/R2 or LT/RT: Off

Controller settings

Controller Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Deadzone Inputs

Test Stick Deadzone: Off

Off Left Stick Min: 0

0 Left Stick Max: 60

60 Right Stick Min: 0

0 Right Stick Max: 99

99 Left Trigger: 0

0 Right Trigger: 0

It is recommended to use the tactical button layout, which switches the melee button with the change stance/slide/dive button, offering a more comfortable movement experience. However, it's important to select the keybinds that suit you best, as this becomes instinctive with practice.

Regarding Deadzone inputs, they are crucial for optimizing aim assist, though they may vary depending on your controller. To set them up, start by setting the Left Stick Min and Right Stick Min to zero, and enable the Test Stick Deadzone option. Without touching the control stick, check the vertical axis percentage, and then adjust the Left Stick Min and Right Stick Min accordingly.

Best Aiming Settings

Sensitivity Multiplier

Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Air Scorestreak Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.83

0.83 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus): 1.00

1.00 Look Inversion (On Foot): Standard

Aiming Advanced Settings

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Custom ADS Sensitivity Per Zoom: On

On ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom): 0.85

0.85 ADS Sens. Multiplier (2x-3x Zoom): 0.85

0.85 ADS Sens. Multiplier (4x-5x Zoom): 0.85

0.85 ADS Sens. Multiplier (6x-7x Zoom): 0.85

0.85 ADS Sens. Multiplier (8x-9x Zoom): 0.90

0.90 ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: On

Motion Sensor

Motion Sensor Behavior: Off

Best Movement Settings

Intelligent Movement

Sprint Assist: Off

Off Mantle Assist: Off

Off Crouch Assist: Off

Movement Behaviors

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Off

Off Slide/Dive Behavior: Hybrid

Hybrid Auto Door Peek: On

Movement Advanced Settings

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Grounded Mantle: Off

Off Sprint Restore: On

On Slide Maintains Sprint: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Single Tap Sprint

Single Tap Sprint Plugging Underwater: Trigger

Trigger Sprinting Door Bash: On

Vehicle Advanced Settings

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Best Combat Settings

Combat Behaviors

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Quick C4 Detonation: Grouped

Grouped Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Manual Fire Behavior: Press

Combat Advanced Settings

Change Dpad Up Behavior: Ping

Ping Change Zoom Activation: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus Weapon Mount Exit: Short Delay

Short Delay Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload

Prioritize Reload Sprint Cancels Reload: Off

Off ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Off

Off Scorestreaks Reordering: Numerical Order

Numerical Order Dedicated Melee Weapon Behavior: Hold Melee

Hold Melee Swap Body Shield and Execution Behavior: Off

Overlay behaviors

Scoreboard/Map/Stats Behavior: Toggle

Overlay Advanced Settings

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Moderate Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

Moderate Wheels Behavior: Hold

Using these controller settings will give you the best possible experience in the Black Ops 6 Beta. You can also tweak them further to suit your comfort.

