Best controller settings for Black Ops 6 Beta

Using the best controller settings for the Black Ops 6 Beta can significantly enhance your gaming experience by optimizing certain key adjustments. The right settings will help you master the new movement mechanics, control weapon recoil, and maintain precise aim assist, giving you a competitive edge.
The Black Ops 6 Beta went live on August 30, 2024, at 10 am PT, and will be available for a limited time until September 4, 2024.
This article will guide you through the process, simplifying it by outlining the best controller settings for the Black Ops 6 Beta.
Best Black Ops 6 Beta controller settings
Here are the best controller settings to use in Black Ops Beta:
Controller: PlayStation or Xbox
Input settings
- Button Layout: Tactical
- Stick Layout Present: Default
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 9
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8
- Simplified Controls: Off
- Low Motor Strain: Off
- Bumper Ping: Off
- Swap L1/R1 or LB/RB with L2/R2 or LT/RT: Off
Controller settings
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Trigger Effect: Off
Deadzone Inputs
- Test Stick Deadzone: Off
- Left Stick Min: 0
- Left Stick Max: 60
- Right Stick Min: 0
- Right Stick Max: 99
- Left Trigger: 0
- Right Trigger: 0
It is recommended to use the tactical button layout, which switches the melee button with the change stance/slide/dive button, offering a more comfortable movement experience. However, it's important to select the keybinds that suit you best, as this becomes instinctive with practice.
Regarding Deadzone inputs, they are crucial for optimizing aim assist, though they may vary depending on your controller. To set them up, start by setting the Left Stick Min and Right Stick Min to zero, and enable the Test Stick Deadzone option. Without touching the control stick, check the vertical axis percentage, and then adjust the Left Stick Min and Right Stick Min accordingly.
Best Aiming Settings
Sensitivity Multiplier
- Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- Air Scorestreak Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.83
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus): 1.00
- Look Inversion (On Foot): Standard
Aiming Advanced Settings
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- Custom ADS Sensitivity Per Zoom: On
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom): 0.85
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (2x-3x Zoom): 0.85
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (4x-5x Zoom): 0.85
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (6x-7x Zoom): 0.85
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (8x-9x Zoom): 0.90
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00
Aim Assist
- Target Aim Assist: On
Motion Sensor
- Motion Sensor Behavior: Off
Best Movement Settings
Intelligent Movement
- Sprint Assist: Off
- Mantle Assist: Off
- Crouch Assist: Off
Movement Behaviors
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Off
- Slide/Dive Behavior: Hybrid
- Auto Door Peek: On
Movement Advanced Settings
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Grounded Mantle: Off
- Sprint Restore: On
- Slide Maintains Sprint: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Single Tap Sprint
- Plugging Underwater: Trigger
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
Vehicle Advanced Settings
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
Best Combat Settings
Combat Behaviors
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Quick C4 Detonation: Grouped
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Manual Fire Behavior: Press
Combat Advanced Settings
- Change Dpad Up Behavior: Ping
- Change Zoom Activation: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus
- Weapon Mount Exit: Short Delay
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload
- Sprint Cancels Reload: Off
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Off
- Scorestreaks Reordering: Numerical Order
- Dedicated Melee Weapon Behavior: Hold Melee
- Swap Body Shield and Execution Behavior: Off
Overlay behaviors
- Scoreboard/Map/Stats Behavior: Toggle
Overlay Advanced Settings
- Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate
- Wheels Behavior: Hold
Using these controller settings will give you the best possible experience in the Black Ops 6 Beta. You can also tweak them further to suit your comfort.
