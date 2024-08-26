Black Ops 6 PC system requirements: Minimum and recommended, file size

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 PC system requirements have officially been revealed. Moreover, according to the official Call of Duty blog, the upcoming multiplayer beta will feature different system requirements than the official launch version of October 25. The upcoming title will be the first Call of Duty game in history, which had almost four years of development. From the brand new Omnimovement system to the return of the classic Prestige System, Black Ops 6 is one of the most anticipated games this year.

Black Ops 6 will be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For PC players, the game demands a pretty decent system. If you are wondering whether your setup can run Black Ops 6 on PC or not, check out the minimum and recommended system requirements for the upcoming multiplayer beta and the launch version.

Black Ops 6 Beta PC minimum and recommended system requirements

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta early access will go live on August 30, and the game's open beta will follow, a week later. Here are the entire system requirements for the Black Ops 6 Beta:

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 12 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750

Video Memory: 3 GB

Storage Space: SSD Required

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications:

(To run at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to high)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

RAM: 16 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Video Memory: 8 GB

Storage Space: SSD Required

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Drivers for AMD/NVIDIA:

AMD: 24.8.1

NVIDIA: 560.70

INTEL: 32.0.101.5768

Black Ops 6 PC minimum and recommended system requirements (launch)

Here are the system requirements that you'll require to run the entire Black Ops 6 on PC upon launch:

Minimum specifications:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960/GGTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Storage: At least 149GB without CoD HQ installed or 78GB if CoD HQ and Call of Duty: Warzone are installed.

Memory: 8GB RAM

Internet: Broadband connection

Recommended specifications:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti/RRTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or Intel Arc A770

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Storage: At least 149GB without CoD HQ installed or 78GB if CoD HQ and Call of Duty: Warzone are installed.

Memory: 16GB RAM

Internet: Broadband connection

