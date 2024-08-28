How to pre-load Black Ops 6 beta on all platforms

Black Ops 6 beta pre-load is now available for PC users on Battle.net, Xbox, and PlayStation. The pre-load feature is useful as it allows you to download and install files in advance. This way, when the game or beta goes live, you won’t have to wait for the download to complete and can quickly start exploring the new gameplay experience.

If you are wondering how to pre-load BO6 beta, then you can peruse this guide for a detailed procedure of the same.

Procedure to pre-load Black Ops 6 beta on all platforms explored

Pre-loading the Black Ops 6 beta is straightforward thanks to the Call of Duty HQ optimization. You can easily find the pre-load option and download the files without any complications.

Here’s how to pre-load the game on each platform:

PC (Battle.net)

If you’re using Battle.net and have Call of Duty HQ installed, go to the download section within the Battle.net client. You’ll see the pre-load option there. For a more detailed installation, follow these steps:

Select Call of Duty. Near the "Play" button, click the settings option. Choose "Modify Install" from the drop-down menu. In the new pop-up menu, go to the Content section and select "Modify Install" again. You’ll find the BO6 beta content there. Select it and click "Confirm". Finally, press "Start Update" to begin the download.

BO6 pre-load size for Battle.net (Image via Battle.net)

If you don't have the Call of Duty HQ, you first need to install it and then you can access Black Ops 6 beta.

PlayStation

PlayStation users can easily find the pre-load option by opening Call of Duty HQ. There will be a section for BO6; select it, and you'll be prompted to pre-load the game's beta.

If you don't have Call of Duty HQ, search for Black Ops 6 in the store section. Downloading it will automatically include Call of Duty HQ, which is required to access any COD games.

Xbox

If you're an Xbox user, you can pre-load the Black Ops 6 beta by opening Call of Duty HQ. Look for the dedicated BO6 section and select it to start the pre-load.

If you don’t have Call of Duty HQ installed, you’ll first need to download it. Alternatively, you can search for BO6 directly on the store, which will prompt you to download Call of Duty HQ. Once installed, you can then select the BO6 beta.

Note: If you already have Call of Duty HQ, the download size will be smaller. If you don’t have it, the download size will be significantly larger.

Black Ops 6 pre-load size

Here is the list of pre-load size BO6 beta on different platforms:

Battle.net: 31 GB

PlayStation 5: 34 GB

PlayStation 4: 15 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 36 GB

Xbox One: 17 GB

Black Ops 6 beta will go live on August 30, 2024.

