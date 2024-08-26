Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer showcases new operators, return of AS Val, Prestige Master, and much more

Call of Duty has just released the official trailer for the Black Ops 6 multiplayer. After much anticipation, we now have a closer look at what the multiplayer will look like in the upcoming title. While there has been a leaked build for the game for a while, it was reportedly an old version of the game; hence, it doesn't represent the final quality. As for the multiplayer, the latest trailer has showcased a deeper look into the omnimovement system, small teases of the upcoming maps, and much more.

Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer revealed

Players have been waiting for confirmation of several crucial details in the latest Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer. Popular Black Ops 6 Zombies characters like Weaver, Maya, and Grey were shown in the trailer as playable operators, and it pretty much confirms that they are coming to the multiplayer.

Call of Duty also teases some of the maps coming in the upcoming title. Black Ops 6 will feature 16 brand new maps when the game launches. Previously, it was announced that the game is finally bringing the classic prestige system in Call of Duty again. In the trailer, we could also see the Prestige Master Emblem that players will fight for.

Furthermore, it can also be noticed that the AS Val is officially returning in the upcoming title. It is yet to be confirmed whether the weapon will have the same name or not. However, from the first look, it's evident that the fan-favorite weapon from the OG Warzone days is finally coming back. Not just the AS Val, the trailer has also showcased weapons and gadgets like the Tomahawks, RC-XD cars, and more

A detailed gameplay overview will be showcased in the upcoming COD NEXT on August 28. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest coverage regarding the COD NEXT event.

