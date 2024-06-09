Call of Duty Next 2024: Release date, Black Ops 6 Multiplayer reveal, and more

CoD Black Ops 6 Multiplayer has finally been revealed with a deep-dive session at the Xbox Showcase on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The event went through an extended clip of Treyarch's team briefing players on all kinds of massive changes coming to the multiplayer experience within BO6. A Call of Duty Next event has been confirmed as well to showcase what players can expect from the online experience.

From movement, HUD overhaul, and weapons to the appearance of Operators, a lot is set to transform with Black Ops 6's Multiplayer.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer online gameplay to be revealed with Call of Duty Next in August 2024

At the end of the deep-dive session, the makers revealed that Call of Duty Next will return this year. The streamer-centric event, where players from across the globe get to try the multiplayer experience of the latest CoD title, will be held on August 28, 2024.

Call of Duty Next will unleash all the action from BO6 Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

Unfortunately, more details regarding the event haven't been revealed yet, but a lot has been confirmed for CoD Black Ops 6's Multiplayer setup.

The game will enhance the overall visual fidelity, with Operators receiving more attention to detail. Each character's face will feature dynamic, real-time analysis of scripted as well as spontaneous performance during the games.

Additionally, many familiar weapons are set to return - mostly based on the period of the 1990s. The "Gear" selection will enable a variety of equipment and gadgets with a signature Black Ops feel and immersion.

A still from the BO6 Multiplayer reveal (Image via Activision)

The developers also revealed the much-anticipated Zombies mode during the Black Ops 6 Direct. It's set to bring back the iconic round-based Zombies format with the option of Crew to enable co-op gameplay. More details on the mode will be shared before the release date of the game.

Treyarch's highly anticipated installment is launching on October 25, 2024.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024 Multiplayer, keep following Sportskeeda.