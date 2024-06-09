CoD Black Ops 6 all editions: Prices, what's included, and more

Activision finally confirmed the details for all CoD Black Ops 6 editions on the eve of Microsoft's Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024. With Treyarch's upcoming FPS premium, players can choose between Standard Edition, Vault Edition, and Cross-Gen Edition.

This article will mention everything players need to know about all three CoD BO6 game editions, including their prices.

CoD Black Ops 6 Standard Edition price and what's included

The Standard Edition of BO6 is priced at $69.99 and is for PC platform only. Since there's no special reward attached to it, this version only contains the base game alongside Multiplayer and Zombies.

Additionally, the Standard Edition can be upgraded to Vault Edition for $30.

A still from the upcoming BO6 game (Image via Activision)

Simply put, players who own the Standard Edition will get access to:

Call of Duty BO6 Campaign

Call of Duty BO6 Multiplayer

Call of Duty BO6 Zombies

CoD Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Edition price and what's included

BO6 Cross-Gen Edition is priced at $69.99 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Due to the cross-generation functionality, this version is also playable on the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Treyarch's game will also have an open beta phase and early access period for Campaign and Zombies modes (Image via Activision)

Hence, players owning both the current and old devices can enjoy the newest Call of Duty game. Similar to the Standard Edition, this version also includes:

Call of Duty BO6 Campaign

Call of Duty BO6 Multiplayer

Call of Duty BO6 Zombies

CoD Black Ops 6 Vault Edition price and what's included

Black Ops 6 Vault Edition is priced at $99.99 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. It contains the most exclusive in-game rewards, items, cosmetics, and Operators.

COD 2024 is set to launch on October 25 (Image via Activision)

Here is everything that's included in this version:

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 full game

Mastercraft Collection: 5 Mastercraft weapons

BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 1: Instant access to Season 1 Battle Pass, 1,100 COD Points, and 20 Tier Skips

3 Frank Woods Operator skins: Classic Woods, Numbers Woods, Zombies Woods

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack: Russell Adler, Helen Park, Brutus, Klaus

12 Consumable GobbleGums of High Rarity for Black Ops 6 Zombies

That's everything we know so far about the three BO6 editions. Players can pre-order now to gain early access to the Open Beta. Plus, they can enjoy the B06 Campaign and Zombies modes early, ahead of the official launch on October 25, 2024.

Moreover, pre-ordering the game for any digital edition will grant players three exclusive Operator skins for Frank Woods, namely the Classic Woods, Numbers Woods, and Zombies Woods.

