CoD Black Ops 6 Vault edition details leaked: New weapons, operators skins, pre-order bonus, and more

Courtesy of early leaks by popular Call of Duty data-miner, @Earthbund_Fan on X, we now have a detailed look at the content that will be included in the Vault Edition of Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Following the trend set by previous titles like Modern Warfare 2 & 3, the Vault Edition is packed with exclusive content.

If you've been holding out to see what Black Ops 6 has to offer in its Vault edition, this article will break down all the rewards and features you can expect from this edition, along with some other key information.

CoD Black Ops 6 Vault edition details

Here’s what players will receive on launch day with the Vault edition purchase:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Full Game

5 Mastercraft Weapons: These premium weapon blueprints will be available for use from day one.

BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 1: Instant access to the first season's battle pass, including tier skips.

3 Woods Skins: Featuring different versions of the beloved iconic character Frank Woods.

Klaus Operator: A new operator character has been added to the roster.

Warden/Brutus Operator: Another new operator with a unique look and abilities.

2 Mystery Skins: Exclusive skins yet to be fully revealed, adding an element of surprise.

Gobblegums Consumables: Limited-edition in-game items from earlier Black Ops games are back.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Pre-ordering any version of Black Ops 6 grants you an exclusive Woods operator skin, which can be used immediately in Modern Warfare 3. The model and voice lines appear to be inspired by Damon Victor Allen’s portrayal of Woods from the Cold War, adding a nostalgic touch for long-time fans.

Expand Tweet

Gobblegums, a beloved feature from previous Black Ops games, is officially returning as part of the Vault Edition. These consumables offer unique gameplay perks and were highlighted in leaks shared by @Soupsilly_ on X.

Black Ops 6 prices and details

Black Ops 6 will be available across multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Steam, and Battlenet. Here are the rumored prices for each version:

PS4 & PS5 Bundle : $69.99

: $69.99 Xbox One & Xbox Series Bundle : $69.99

: $69.99 Steam & Battlenet : $69.99

: $69.99 Vault Edition (All Platforms): $99.99

The game is already available for wishlisting on Steam, so head over to the store and search for "Black Ops 6" to add it to your wishlist now!

Check out our other Black Ops 6-related articles: