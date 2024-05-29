How to wishlist CoD Black Ops 6 on PC and Xbox

Players waiting for CoD Black Ops 6 can now wishlist the game on PC and Xbox. The links to wishlist the anticipated game went live just a few hours ago. While Activision is yet to reveal an actual release date for this year's FPS premium, hardcore fans can at least mark their excitement by wishlisting the upcoming installment on their preferred devices.

This article will mention all the details and steps on how to wishlist CoD Black Ops 6 for PC and Xbox.

Wishlist CoD Black Ops 6 on PC (Battle.net and Steam) and Xbox in easy steps

A still from the Black Ops 6 key art (Image via Activision)

There are different ways you can wishlist Black Ops 6 for PC alongside Xbox. Below are the steps for all the platforms:

Wishlist CoD Black Ops 6 on PC for Battle.net

Create your Activision account and download the Battle.net launcher app. After making your ID, open Battle.net and log in with your credentials. Go to the Shop tab. Search for Black Ops 6 or choose the floating banner for the game. Select the Add to Wishlist option.

Screenshot from Battle.net launcher app on PC (Image via Activision)

Additionally, you can also go to the Battle.net website and log in with your Activision account ID to wishlist the game by following the aforementioned steps.

Wishlist Black Ops 6 on PC for Steam

Create your Steam account and download the Steam app for PC. Log in with your credentials and link your ID with your Activision account. Search for Black Ops 6. Scroll down to the option of Wishlist. Choose the option of Add to your wishlist

Screenshot from Steam app on PC (Image via Valve/Activision)

For Steam as well, one can wishlist CoD Black Ops 6 by going to its website and signing with the account details.

Wishlist Black Ops 6 on Xbox

Create your Xbox/Microsoft account and link it with your Activision ID. Go to the Xbox Store page and search for Black Ops 6. There should be a Wishlist icon on the page, select it.

Screenshot from Xbox website (Image via Xbox/Activision)

That's everything you need to do to wishlist the game for the Xbox console.

